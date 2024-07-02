ADVERTISEMENT

Concordia University, St. Paul Rises to Top 500 Universities in the USA

Published - July 02, 2024 03:40 pm IST

We are excited to announce that Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) has achieved a remarkable milestone, ranking 258th among the top 500 universities in the USA, as per the recently released 2023 Top 500 F1 Schools by Number of Active SEVIS Records Data.

A key factor in this success has been the outstanding contribution of Exxeella Education Group. Thanks to their efforts, CSP visa issuances have soared from just 23 per year to over 1200 annually. This significant growth marks a new era of academic excellence and global outreach for our university.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Asha Ramakuri, University representative in India for her exceptional contributions, Dr. Kimberly Craig, Vice Provost, and Dr. Eric Lamott, Provost and Chief Operating Officer of CSP for their unwavering support. Your dedication has been instrumental in reaching this achievement.

Exxeella Education Group is honored to be a proud partner in India, playing a crucial role in CSP’s journey of academic success. This partnership is more than a pathway to a degree; it’s a gateway to a bright future. Explore the opportunities at CSP and leverage the resources provided by Exxeella to embark on a transformative educational journey.

https://www.exxeella.com/

https://www.CSP.edu/apply/

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”
