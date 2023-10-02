CM Dhami’s resolution taking shape, investment of Rs 12,500 crore brought from London-Birmingham

October 02, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

Foreign investors showed curiosity in Britain tour, will invest in the field of tourism etc.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited London and Birmingham cities of Britain for the Global Investor Summit to be held in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand in the coming month of December, has succeeded in bringing big investment. During the visit to these two cities, investment proposals worth about Rs 12.5 thousand crores were signed. The Chief Minister has expressed hope that the investment target set for the Investor Summit will definitely be met.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s resolve to make Uttarakhand a global tourist destination is now taking shape. During CM’s visit to Britain, foreign investors have shown special interest in investing in the tourism sector. The MOUs worth Rs. 12.5 thousand crores signed during this period will prove to be a milestone in the direction of beautifying and increasing the tourism of the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami was successful in winning the hearts and trust of foreign investors during his visit to Britain. Foreign investors have shown special interest in realizing their resolve to publicize the tourism of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand at the world level.

MoU worth Rs 2 thousand crore from Poma Group

ADVERTISEMENT

An investment of Rs 2 thousand crore has been agreed with the world leader Poma Group in the field of ropeway construction. The group specializes in ropeway transportation. Ropeways are proposed to ease connectivity in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand. With the arrival of Poma Group in Uttarakhand, the state will get the support of its technical experts.

Winter tourism will get a boost like this

An investment agreement of Rs 4800 crore has been signed with industrial group KN. The group will work on plans to develop skiing resorts in Auli in Chamoli district, Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi and Munsiyari in Pithoragarh district. With this, winter tourism can be promoted here. Similarly, this group will also operate cable cars in major pilgrimage and tourist places.

Usha Bracco and Fira Barcelona Group will invest Rs 1000 crore each

Usha is going to invest one thousand crores to develop Braco ropeway.

The state government plans to develop world class convention centers at Rishikesh and other religious and pilgrimage places. Europe’s prestigious Fira Barcelona Group has agreed to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Uttarakhand. This group has special expertise in convention center and event management. Similarly, Is My Trip has agreed to promote Uttarakhand across the world.

With these important agreements towards promoting tourism, Uttarakhand will rapidly move towards becoming a global tourist destination. The state government is continuously making efforts in this direction. Special emphasis is being laid on adventure and wellness tourism. Work is also going on at a rapid pace on the plan to develop extinct tourist places full of natural beauty.

Discussion was held on to increase tourism activities in the Indian Embassy.

In a meeting with dignitaries involved in various activities in the tourism sector at the Indian Embassy in England, an action plan to accelerate tourism activities in Uttarakhand was discussed deeply and during this, the Chief Minister and his team members informed them about the new tourism policy of the state.

Center of Excellence will be developed in Uttarakhand

During his visit to Britain, the Chief Minister discussed the possibilities of investment in the field of education in Uttarakhand in a meeting with the Lord Mayor of the British Parliament and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, Billy Morya, on which he talked about developing a Center of Excellence in Uttarakhand. It was agreed

An atmosphere of excitement in Birmingham

In the presence of the Chief Minister, an intensive meeting was held with 250 delegations of various companies for investment in Uttarakhand in Birmingham city, famous as a historical city of Britain and the center of industry and education. Investment proposal worth about Rs 1500 crore was signed in Birmingham Road Show. At the same time, in the meeting held with various industry groups working in Britain, contracts worth Rs 3300 crore were signed under the agreements in tourism and manufacturing sectors.

Talks held with German Embassy officials

During his visit to Britain, the Chief Minister had a meeting with officials of the German Embassy in which there was a detailed discussion regarding Germany’s support to Uttarakhand in terms of technical education and skill development as well as inviting skilled workers to work in Germany.

Talks were also held with the Lord Mayor of London Municipal Corporation

CM Dhami also had a meeting with the Lord Mayor of London Municipal Corporation regarding the financial arrangement for developing the infrastructure of Uttarakhand and technical cooperation for raising funds from the bond market. Also, an agreement was reached with the British Tourism Minister to prepare an action plan to increase tourist traffic between Uttarakhand and Britain.

Non resident Uttarakhandi cell will be created in the Chief Minister’s office

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that soon an Non resident Uttarakhandi Cell will be created in the Chief Minister’s Office in Dehradun. The main objective behind this is that a single window system should be created for the non-resident people living abroad who are willing to invest in Uttarakhand so that they do not face any problem. The Chief Minister said that this cell will also prove helpful in establishing better coordination between the immigrant and the Uttarakhand government.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.