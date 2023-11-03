November 03, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

New Delhi (India), November 1: In the heart of New Delhi, a beacon of trust in the travel industry is emerging - Club Resorto. With a vision to become an Indian Unicorn by 2030, Club Resorto specializes in tailoring holiday experiences and operates seamlessly across major cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Indore, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Patna, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.

Reaffirming Club Resorto’s dedication to customer safety, Ms. Swathi Ramachandran, the Vice President of Club Resorto, emphasizes, “Club Resorto is actively raising awareness about the prevalent fraud and scams surrounding holiday vouchers and free gift vouchers. Awareness is our shield against these activities, which have seen a surge in recent years.”

She further advises customers to look for three basic pieces of information before entertaining any such offer-

Ask the holiday voucher provider for evidence of how people have used the gift vouchers in the past. Check user experiences online and evaluate them. Check the company background, like MCA info, assets, etc.

In the ongoing battle against holiday gift voucher fraud, Club Resorto employs a multifaceted approach, combining online and offline initiatives and collaborating with law enforcement bodies to ensure the safety of customers across India.

Club Resorto Gift Voucher- What users are saying?

Club Resorto’s gift vouchers, currently distributed as part of promotions in major cities, are free of charge (with nominal utility charges). These vouchers, although not available for sale, come with a single condition - they are not valid on peak season weekends and blackout dates, exclusively reserved for patrons on paid packages.

Haven’t redeemed your Club Resorto Gift Voucher yet? Share the code and a copy of the voucher at holiday1@clubresorto.com. More information and user experiences on Club Resorto Gift Vouchers can be found here.

Ms. Ramachandran also highlights Club Resorto’s proactive approach in auditing Club Resorto Complaints and Reviews. A recent audit unveiled that a staggering 93% of reported Club Resorto Complaints were fake.

Authentic Club Resorto Reviews ( https://www.clubresorto.in/club-resorto-review/ ) and a glimpse into the trust customers place in the brand for their vacation plans are expressed in the Club Resorto Reviews posted on the Club Resorto YouTube Channel. With dedicated Experience Officers ensuring each trip caters to specific needs, Club Resorto is not just a travel partner; it’s your passport to happiness. Happy holidays!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

