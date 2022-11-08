Chubb Contributes to Digital Literacy in Telangana Govt Schools

Launched digital lab at ZPHS school Gajularamaram, benefitting more than 500 students.

Chubb further intends to extend the facilities to seven more schools in india

Hyderabad, Telangana 2022: Chubb, a renowned property and casualty insurance company in partnership with NGO Nirmaan Launched a digital laboratory at ZPHS Gajularamaram, in the Rangareddy District of Telangana, benefitting more than 500 students. The new digital laboratory, which is under Chubb’s Disruptive Digital Intervention (DDI) program in India, is part of the company’s long - term initiative to support digital literacy in students from marginalized socio - economic backgrounds in Telangana.

The digital labs will serve as a secondary source of learning besides the students’ textbooks, to create more engaged learners. The initiative will also ensure that the school benefits from a dedicated computer lab faculty, a stable internet connection, and the maintenance of its IT infrastructure. In addition, the school will also benefit from a child performance tracking system, to keep track of its students’ progress and attendance.

The chief guest at the DDI Lab inauguration was Shekar Pannala, Vice President, Chubb Group, and Global CIO. He was accompanied by Mohan Narayanaswamy, SVP, Managing Director & CEO of Chubb in India, and Sathya Prakash, Assistant Vice President, Head of Risk & Compliance, among other Chubb employees in Hyderabad.

“Chubb is honored to be a part of the initiative to strengthen the government school infrastructure of Telangana,” said Shekar, and added: “The program will benefit rural communities, especially government school students who will have access to better education and opportunities to learn computers and future coding skills.” Emphasizing the importance of developing technology skills, Shekar encouraged the students to use it to further their careers. “Digital literacy is an essential asset to survive in today’s world. Technology has changed the way we live. It made life more accessible and learning it will help your career. We hope the provided infrastructure will help you achieve your goals,” he added.

In 2021, the company in India, has supported three schools in Medipally, Dammaiguda and Vattepally. With the addition of ZPHS Gajularamaram school, nearly 2000 students will be impacted with digital education. Chubb further intends to extend the facilities to seven more schools, (four in Hyderabad and three in Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar), positively impacting the lives of approximately 7000 students.

The COO of Education at Nirmaan, Anuradha Pulla, added: “Nirmaan is supporting students at several government schools by giving them access to digital laboratories, infrastructural needs, and other initiatives to achieve a knowledge-driven and economically empowered society. Headmaster Ashok Reddy and his team at ZPHS Gajularamaram hosted the programme at the school’s premises.

