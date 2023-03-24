Chronic pain can reduce the productivity of a nation

March 24, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), [India], March 21 : The basic question that immediately comes to mind is “What is chronic pain? Previously, chronic pain was primarily associated with the elderly. Now, chronic pain has gone beyond the elderly population and now increasingly affects people of all ages. Pain that persists for more than 12 weeks will fall under this category. And there could be manifold underlying causes for chronic pain, such as injury, arthritis, cancer, nerve damage, and others.

Why is chronic pain becoming a health concern, even among the younger population and people across all age groups? The several attributable reasons for chronic pain include lifestyle factors, such as poor posture, a sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy habits like smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol.

The other reasons could be due to physical injuries suffered on account of the repetitive actions in certain sports, some chronic illnesses, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and sickle cell anemia, and, notably, mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that can give rise to physical symptoms, including chronic pain. Some experts believe that a genetic predisposition to chronic pain is influenced by genes people inherit from their parents.

Another important reason is that if people suddenly take to physical activities like trekking, sports, or marathons in mid-life, it can cause degeneration of joints and muscles. Excessive exercising can also lead to chronic pain.

If ignored or neglected, chronic pain can have a negative physical, psychological, and social impact on a person’s life. When left untreated or inadequately managed, chronic pain could lead to decreased energy levels, reduced motivation, decreased focus and concentration, and increased stress and anxiety. Ultimately, these factors can significantly impact an individual’s capacity to perform at work, school, or other daily activities, leading to decreased productivity.

It’s, therefore, important to seek medical attention to identify the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment.

In the beginning, prescribing painkillers was regarded as the best initial remedy for chronic pain. However, long-term use of painkillers may cause physical dependence, tolerance, and in some cases, addiction. Later surgery became the popular mantra to treat the underlying cause of chronic pain. But here, too, there are risk factors, such as ineffective healing (which might be due to many other reasons), infection, and re-emergence of the problem.

Epione Pain Management provides a new-age solution

Here at Epione, the focus is to pinpoint the underlying causes of chronic pain and tackle them rather than simply masking the symptoms with medication.

Finally, Epione has come up with Regenerative Therapy, a new-age solution that aims to repair, replace, or regenerate damaged or diseased tissues in the body.

Indeed it may be said that regenerative therapies hold great promise as a treatment option. At Epione, we use Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, a concentration of platelets obtained from a patient’s blood. It is injected into the affected area to stimulate healing and reduce pain.

EPIONE’s three-fold strategy

Epione follows a three-fold strategy approach to pain management: first, a thorough diagnosis of the underlying cause; second, determination of the right therapy; third, rehabilitation.

The first step is correct diagnosis to determine the appropriate approach for the concerned patient. Next, we work with our patients to develop a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to individual needs and medical history.

Second, once the problem has been properly diagnosed, a treatment protocol is chalked out and implemented.

The third step is rehabilitation with physical therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. We also recommend mind-body therapies in some cases, such as mindfulness meditation, yoga, or tai chi, to help you manage chronic pain by reducing stress.

At our Centre, we have treated more than 10,000 patients with knee problems, 2-3000 patients with shoulder pain, and more than 1000 patients with hip issues.

Chronic pain is a widespread issue affecting millions worldwide, impacting their daily lives, relationships, and ability to work. People with chronic pain who receive adequate treatment are more likely to be able to work, participate in daily activities, and maintain social relationships. This can have a ripple effect on the economy, as people are able to contribute to society and support their families. Effective pain management can improve quality of life and increase productivity, leading to improved economic and social outcomes.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”