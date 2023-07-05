Chiranjiv Patel: From Entrepreneurship to Philanthropy

July 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Chiranjiv Patel, a dynamic entrepreneur, change-maker, and motivational speaker, has embarked on a remarkable journey from the world of entrepreneurship to philanthropy. As the managing director of P C Snehal Group, a prominent government infrastructure company, Chiranjiv Patel has established himself as a visionary leader in the construction of iconic public use structures, blending culture and heritage with concrete.

While many entrepreneurs are driven solely by financial pursuits, Chiranjiv Patel breaks stereotypes by focusing on empowering the youth and fostering positive change in the country. Recognizing the immense potential within the younger generation, he believes that with proper guidance, India’s youth can conquer the world. Mr. Patel actively mentors aspiring entrepreneurs, sharing his practical knowledge and experience, and serving as the official mentor of the Start-Up India program initiated by the Government of India. Under his Re.1 Mentorship Program, he empowers various young businesses, such as Sparsh Cosmetic Clinic, Tripster, and Content Kosh. He has acted as a mentor to a handful of startups that successfully entered the million-dollar club.

Guiding and inspiring the youth extends beyond the realm of entrepreneurship for Chiranjiv. He serves as an Advisory at the Leadership Entrepreneurship and Acceleration Foundation (GLS University) and holds positions as an Independent Director at Gujarat University Start-up and Entrepreneurship Council and Governing Body Member at Karnavati University. His dedication to mentoring and guest speaking at leading universities demonstrates his commitment to nurturing the dreams of thousands of students who aspire to create their own ventures and generate employment opportunities for themselves and society.

True to his belief in "Growing together" and "Giving back to society," Chiranjiv Patel established the Karma Foundation, dedicated to community development across all socioeconomic spectrums. The foundation focuses on improving education, health, livelihood, women's development, youth development, literature, and culture, aiming to touch every sector of society. One of Karma Foundation's notable initiatives is Jeevan Shrishti, which addresses the basic necessity of food by providing daily meals to impoverished children and offering grocery kits and sanitary pads made by incarcerated women to underprivileged women. Other initiatives, such as Sahara, The Ahmedabad Book Club, and The Science Club, contribute to the overall welfare of society.

Piva and Prayas are two other noteworthy endeavours undertaken by Chiranjiv Patel. Piva aims to provide water to rural areas through water tanks, while Prayas focuses on operating seven street schools in the city, providing food, shelter, and essential supplies to underprivileged children.

Empowering women through education is another cause close to Chiranjiv Patel’s heart. Recognizing the value of literacy and its impact on individuals’ lives, he celebrated his 40th birthday by adopting 40 girls from various parts of Gujarat and supporting their education and future prospects. Mr. Chiranjiv Patel understands that empowering women, as the primary shapers of society, can contribute to the nation’s progress.

Chiranjiv Patel’s journey from entrepreneurship to philanthropy exemplifies his dynamic personality as a youth motivator, splendid entrepreneur, noble philanthropist, and a leader who encourages embracing failure to taste the sweetness of success. With his extensive experience and unwavering dedication.

