Chemo Brain: What Is It And How To Manage Its Symptoms?

February 21, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

New Delhi (India), February 20 : The author, Dr. Chimnaya Kumar Pani, Oncologist at Apollo 24|7, is a well-known medical oncologist in Bhubaneshwar. He is an expert in treating solid tumours, osteosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, haematolymphoid malignancy, giant cell tumour, and gastrointestinal cancers. As a cancer specialist, he has experience dealing with these conditions at different stages and grades.

Chemo brain is a term used to describe memory and thinking problems that occur after and during cancer treatment. Also referred to as cancer-related cognitive impairment, chemo fog, and cancer-related cognitive dysfunction, chemo brain is one of the most frustrating and concerning side effects of cancer and its treatment. It can considerably impact your everyday life and can even cause you to avoid activities that you used to enjoy.

Symptoms of Chemo Brain

There are many symptoms and signs of chemo brain. These include:

Confusion

Being unusually disorganised

Difficulty concentrating

Difficulty learning new things

Mental fogginess

Difficulty multitasking

Short attention span

Taking longer to complete day-to-day tasks

Short-term memory problems

The trouble with visual memory, like recalling a list of words or an image

The trouble with verbal memory, like recalling a conversation

Usually, these symptoms don’t last long. However, in some cases, they can lead to delayed or long-term mental changes. How long it lasts, how much it affects a person, and when it starts can be different for each patient.

What Causes Chemo Brain?

Most commonly associated with chemotherapy, chemo brain can also occur with other treatments like surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy. All of these treatments can lead to long-term, short-term, or delayed cognitive problems. There are certain things that can make you more susceptible to developing chemo brain or deteriorating brain function. These risk factors include:

Drugs used for treatment like anti-nausea, pain medicines, or steroids

Chronic illnesses or conditions like hypertension or diabetes

Emotional distress like anxiety or depression

Old age

Use of anaesthesia

Hormone treatments or hormonal changes

Infections

Post-menopause

Alcohol or the use of other substances

Nutritional deficiencies

How to Manage the Symptoms of Chemo Brain?

If you experience any cognitive problem, then it is highly advisable to see your doctor immediately. It’s possible that chemo might not even be the cause. Your doctor will figure out the underlying cause and recommend an effective treatment plan. To alleviate these mental challenges, it’s essential to address issues like increased anxiety, poor sleeping patterns, and vitamin deficiencies.

Even if your cognitive issues are caused by chemo, there are several measures you can take to manage the symptoms. You can seek the help of a professional neuropsychologist, who can provide you with a treatment plan to help you cope with the symptoms. These treatment plans can include the following:

● Exercises to train the brain

There are several thinking and memory exercises that can help your brain remember things and resolve confusion

● Tracking and determining factors affecting your memory

Carefully monitoring memory problems can help in identifying the most effective ways to manage them. For example, if you are more easily distracted when you feel tired or hungry, then you can perform the tasks that require extra focus while you are completely full and alert.

● Using coping strategies

You can learn new strategies and ways of doing day-to-day tasks to help you focus better. For example, your doctor can help you record conversations so that you can memorise and recall those later.

● Stress-relief techniques

Your memory problems can worsen due to stress. Therefore, your doctors can ask you to practise some relaxation techniques such as mindfulness exercises and progressive muscle relaxation. Such exercises can help you cope with stress, thereby improving your symptoms.

If you feel like you are experiencing the symptoms of chemo brain, then talk to your doctor right away.

