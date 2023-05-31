Celebrating 55 Years of Legacy St Joseph’s Institute of Management (SJIM)

May 31, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

St. Joseph’s Institute of Management (SJIM) is Karnataka’s oldest business school, presently in its 55th year. SJIM is consistently ranked among the top 100 business schools in India. The institute offers a two-year full-time AICTE-approved post-graduate diploma in management, equivalent to an MBA.

SJIM’s pedagogy blends a strong theoretical foundation with hands-on management exposure. Faculty are drawn from top schools such as IIM Bangalore, IISc, NITIE, and University of London, and have published and won awards in prestigious international outlets. At the same time, alumni of the institute fondly note that faculty members take a personal interest in students’ academic and professional lives.

Students also co-create knowledge with industry experts through conclaves, workshops and live projects. The reputation of the institute attracts many top speakers to it; in the past few years, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, sportsperson Rahul Dravid, and numerous CXOs of Fortune 500 companies have addressed and interacted with our students and staff.

The institute has international exchanges with several reputed international b-schools, including in the USA, Germany, Malaysia and Taiwan. Co-curricular activities are encouraged, and students have shone in national and international sport and cultural events. SJIM also encourages social responsibility, and many events such as walkathons and blood donation drives are initiated by its students. Additionally, students spend a week in rural India, so that they gain hands-on experience of its cultural and economic set-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

SJIM’s state-of-the-art campus is in the heart of Bangalore, off MG Road; it even offers hostel facilities to both boys and girls. Moreover, the school offers personalized training and placement services for all students. Students are coached in various aspects of the recruitment process, and most SJIM students go on to occupy good positions in large Indian and multinational organizations. Yet, unlike many of its peers, SJIM’s fees remain pleasantly affordable, and scholarships are available for deserving students.

When asked what sets SJIM apart, SJIM’s director, Rev. Dr. Manoj D’Souza S.J. opined, “SJIM is run by the same Jesuit Fathers who run XLRI, Georgetown University and several prestigious educational institutes worldwide. We train our students so that the businesses they lead not only create stakeholder value, but also address fundamental societal issues such as inclusion and human dignity.”

In addition to its notable features, St. Joseph’s Institute of Management (SJIM) has achieved significant milestones. Firstly, the institute received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), recognizing its commitment to maintaining high-quality education standards. Secondly, the Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program offered by SJIM has been granted equivalence to an MBA degree, ensuring its recognition and value in the business world. Furthermore, SJIM has consistently ranked among the top business schools in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2022. This recognition reaffirms the institute’s dedication to excellence in management education. Lastly, SJIM became a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a prestigious global accreditation agency that signifies the institute’s commitment to delivering world-class education and fostering continuous improvement.

SJIM offers a comprehensive range of courses to cater to diverse career aspirations in the field of management. Students can specialize in various areas, including Finance, Human Resources (HR), Marketing, Operations, Supply Chain, and Business Analytics. The Finance program equips students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in financial management and investment analysis. The HR specialization focuses on developing expertise in talent management, organizational behaviour, and employee relations. The Marketing program delves into consumer behaviour, market research, and strategic marketing techniques. The Operations specialization prepares students for managing efficient production processes and optimizing supply chain operations. The Supply Chain program emphasizes the effective coordination of logistics, procurement, and distribution activities. Lastly, the Business Analytics course equips students with analytical tools and techniques to make data-driven business decisions. Through these diverse courses, SJIM ensures that students gain the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields of management.

Admissions are open to apply for the institute’s flagship PGDM program. To know more about SJIM, you may visit the institute’s website www.sjim.edu.in

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.