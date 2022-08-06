Celebrate Green Ganesh Chaturthi With My Pooja Box’s Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols

August 06, 2022 08:32 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to the celebrations, as it is believed that on this day, Lord Ganesha came to bless humankind from Kailash Parvat with happiness, prosperity, and health. The festival is carried out across India, especially in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, which creates an optimistic environment beneficial for family members, friends, and everyone involved in the poojan. After ten-day-long celebrations, we all bid goodbye to the almighty Ganesha by immersing his idols or photos in a water body.

The Neglected Truth Behind Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The celebration honors Lord Ganesha’s presence and the coming together of all people, but it also causes massive water pollution due to Ganesh Visarjan.

By the time Ganesh Visarjan is through, a lot of trash remains. This causes water pollution as the polythene bags with the leftover flowers, fruits, and incense sticks leave a mess along the shorelines of bodies of water and on the beaches. Most idols are made of Plaster of Paris or Calcium Sulfate hemihydrate, which takes a long time to break down and pollutes water for a long time.

Lead and mercury are the principal harmful ingredients in the paints used to decorate the idols. It makes the water more acidic, which kills marine life and plants, disrupting the ecology. The majority of people are not aware that it pollutes the water. People need to be informed about alternative ways to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi without contributing to the water pollution that Ganesh Visarjan causes.

It is crucial to emphasize that we share responsibility for the environment and are not separate from it. We must not just concentrate on using it for our needs but also on serving it because what we give the environment is all that it will ever give back.

Eco-Friendly Ganesha: For the Sake of Environment

Now more than ever, saving the environment needs to be our top concern. Ganesha idols made of POP should be replaced with eco-friendly Ganesha idols to reduce environmental pollution. Eco-friendly Ganesha is vital for us and our environment for various practical and worthwhile reasons.

Why should you use green Ganesha statues?

It is something that we as responsible citizens can do for our environment. Aquatic life and water bodies are negatively impacted by the non-biodegradable nature of the plaster of Paris. Numerous initiatives are run to educate the general public about the adverse effects of using non-biodegradable materials.

Religious beliefs must be adhered to with utmost purity, not just for ourselves but also for the environment. Let’s look at why it’s essential to use eco-friendly Ganesha idols now:

It Prevents Water Pollution

Ganesh idols are submerged in water to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, which conserves our water resources. Plaster of Paris idols are non-biodegradable and will pollute water by eradicating aquatic life and raising the water’s acidity. In addition, eco-friendly idols are biodegradable and won’t hurt any marine life.

It Preserves Human Health

One of the key reasons you should utilize eco-friendly Ganesh idols is that artificial colors like plaster of Paris can bring on health problems with ordinary idols.

It Aids in Preventing Food Poisoning, A Serious Concern

After this festival, stay away from seafood if you aren’t vegetarian. Numerous metals that pollute the water are present in the materials used to embellish Lord Ganesh. However, as natural materials create eco-friendly Ganesh idols, you won’t discover any such hazardous components.

Free from Dreadful Decorative Glitters

This proverb certainly applies to ordinary Ganesh statues. It can become harmed when the body comes into contact with the numerous glitters and metals used to create Ganesh idols. Due to the chemicals present, allergies and other health problems may result, whereas harmful glitters are not used to decorate eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

Where to get Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols from?

My PoojaBox, the Indian one-stop store for holiday gifting, home décor, and pooja supplies, is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a colorful, eco-friendly collection of Plant-A Ganesh idols.

Talented local artisans created these beautiful eco-friendly Ganesh out of clay and soil. The idols, which come with a seed ball, can be put in clay pots after the festivities. After that, the seeds begin to grow. These water-soluble eco-idols dissolve entirely. As a result, they do not pollute the area’s waterways or the environment in general.

The idols come with a seed ball. Devotees can utilize the water from the dissolved Ganpati and plant the seeds in a planter when the Visarjan is finished. You will be rewarded with Lord Ganesha’s good fortune in the form of a plant in your home.

Why My Pooja Box?

At My Pooja Box, the eco-friendly coloured and non-coloured Ganesh idols are available in all sizes from 5 inches to 2 feet, starting at a price of INR 249 only. Along with the eco-friendly Ganesha, My Pooja Box has also curated a fine collection of only the highest quality cute Ganesha idols made from an array of durable and plush materials. This collection includes Marble Ganesh Murti, Big Brass Ganesh Idols For Home, and Glass Ganpati Murti

It is time to please our beloved Lord Ganesha with the outstanding Ganesh Chaturthi Decoration Items such as Asanas, Diyas, Phool Darbar, Malas, Patkas, and much more to welcome home happiness. Pick the best Ganesh Chaturthi decoration ideas at home and celebrate this festival with love.

Book your eco-friendly Ganesha today!