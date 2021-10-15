Calling all aspiring home chefs and foodies!!

15 October 2021 16:19 IST

Reasons why Morphy Richards should be your best friend.

The pandemic has helped us rediscover the value of home-cooked food. The extended lockdowns and restrictions have led to an increase in demand for home-cooked meals. In fact, the latest dine-out report shows the number will decrease drastically in 2021. This has, in turn, ushered a new trend of aspiring home chefs who want to share the pleasure of hygienic and authentic dishes with consumers who are looking to order in. Many internet trends have showcased a variety of scrumptious dishes that aspiring home chefs are trying out to attract more consumers. While professional chefs have an army of support staff to manage their kitchen, how can home chefs single-handedly manage theirs? Their commendable passion and interest need to be supported with efficiency and precision. The right set of tools go miles to fuel the culinary goals of the new breed of chefs.

If you are an aspiring home chef or a foodie yourself, read on; because we’re going to reveal the kitchen appliance that will change your cooking game forever!!

Advertising

Advertising

South Indian staples like avial, errissery, poriyal, coconut chutney, and many more dishes require harsh ingredients to be ground at ideal consistency. They are made of daals, spices, and other such ingredients that need heavy-duty support. So, the game-changing kitchen appliance for any home chef is the right Mixer Grinder with multiple accessories. The power of this kitchen appliance must not be underestimated as this actually makes the key difference in your day-to-day cooking. Yes, you read that right! Authentic South Indian dishes require authentic mixing and grinding support that comes from a powerful motor, preferably a titan or copper motor of 750W and above. It also requires sturdy and durable blades. Using the same mixer grinder jar over the years can impact the blade, which impacts grinding consistency. So thick and sharp blades work really well as they are more durable to withstand the regular grinding. Plus, having multiple jars gives you the freedom to multitask without the hassle of emptying, transferring and cleaning the jars time and again.

So which Mixer Grinder should you choose? Don’t worry, we’ve done the research for you.