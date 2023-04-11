BYPASS OR STENTING – INDIAN DILEMMA

April 11, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

Angioplasty and stenting means, the blocks in heart artery to some extent are opened up by a small balloon and an artificial tube is inserted across the block. This is ideal in a case of a sudden heart attack or single block in a artery. This seems easier and quicker solution to the problem. However, clinical trials have shown, stents are not suitable for people with main artery blocks and for patients with three or more blocks. People are afraid of surgery and out of fear opt for stenting. Stents get blocked over a period of time especially more so in diabetics.

Bypass surgery is the most natural way of treating this problem. In this operation patients own blood vessels, Left Internal Mammary artery and leg veins are used for bypass. In this operation all blocks are cleared at one time. This is a standard and safe operation.

Benefits of Bypass surgery over stenting

• Bypass is long term solution to heart problems. Survival is 15 to 20 years after bypass surgery

• Physiological - since blood vessels from own body are used as conduits, body accepts it naturally.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Patient requires less medication over the life time

• Lesser procedures on heart again in lifetime.

• Preserves heart Function over long term, this gives better quality life to patients

• Patient with bypass live longer than patient with multiple stents.

Stents are preferred in West because Caucasians have the larger blood vessels size than south east Asian population and stenting is cheaper as compared to bypass surgery.

Bypass surgery is better for Indians because

• Bypass surgery is longer lasting than stents

• Stent won’t stay open for long time because Indians have smaller blood vessels than western population and higher diabetic population where stents get blocked earlier

• Surgery is Cheaper than multiple stents in India

• Overall cost of heart treatment in the life time of patients can be brought down, with the surgery rather than stenting

Bypass surgery is long term solution to blockages in heart arteries. It gives better quality and longer life. Patient requires lesser medication over the life time. Thus it makes economically cheaper solution to heart problems in India.

Dr. Satish Kini,

CTVS Surgeon,

Bhagwan Mahaveer

Jain Hospital,

Bengaluru.

Email:smkini2000@yahoo.com

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”