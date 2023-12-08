Brio Technologies Enables Woodland to Transform with Google Workspace

December 08, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

Woodland, a trailblazer in the footwear, clothing and accessories for outdoor and lifestyle industry, has embarked on the journey of workplace transformation, leveraging the power of Google Workspace with strategic support from Google Cloud’s channel partner Brio Technologies. This initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing collaboration, innovation, and productivity throughout Woodland’s organization.

Woodland, known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation, sought to modernize its workplace technology infrastructure to enhance flexibility, encourage teamwork, and optimize operational efficiency. After an extensive evaluation of various productivity and collaboration solutions, Woodland selected Google Workspace as the platform of choice to meet its evolving business needs.

Sanjay Ambastha - Head of IT, Woodland “Our team is happy with the transition to Google Workspace, finding it user-friendly and appreciating the cloud-based collaboration tools that do not require software installation. Brio made the whole migration seem seamless and uncomplicated by handling the challenges of migrating our extensive user data to Google Workspace, ensuring minimal disruption to our business productivity”

Google Workspace is a comprehensive cloud-based productivity and collaboration tool suite, including Gmail, Google Meet, Google Drive, and more. By adopting Google Workspace, Woodland seeks to empower its workforce to work seamlessly from anywhere, promote real-time collaboration, and facilitate efficient information sharing across the organization.

“We are excited to join hands with Woodland as they modernize their workplace systems with Google Workspace along with our partner Brio Technologies Google Workspace is helping the organization work better through real-time collaboration without compromising on security. In today’s hybrid work environment it’s critical to collaborate in a secure and safe manner anywhere in the world. Our work with Woodland is testament on how organizations prefer Google Workspace and we hope to work with them to deliver long term value.” . said Abhinav Kishore, Head of SMB Sales India at Google Cloud.

With Google Workspace’s cloud-native and mobile-friendly features, Woodland employees will have the flexibility to work securely from anywhere, without compromising on security and foster a more connected and productive work environment.

Abdul Muneem, Co-Founder and Director at Brio Technologies, shared his excitement about the collaboration: “We are delighted to have migrated Woodland to Google Workspace. Change management can be challenging, especially if people are used to doing things a certain way. Our best practices ensured that the migration and change management process was smooth, easy, and uncomplicated. Go-live is just the beginning, and we look forward to working with the Woodland team to see how we can further support Woodland in smarter collaboration and workspace transformation with Google Workspace”

With a team of certified experts, Brio Technologies enabled seamless transition and successful adoption of Google Workspace, tailored solutions, training, and ongoing support for a smooth transition to the new platform. The collaboration between Woodland, Google Workspace and Brio underscores technology’s pivotal role in driving workplace transformation and adaptability in an ever-changing global business environment.

Woodland is a globally renowned outdoor and lifestyle brand committed to sustainability and innovation. With a strong presence across multiple countries, Woodland offers a wide range of products, including footwear, apparel, and accessories, designed for outdoor enthusiasts and urban adventurers.

Brio is a leading cloud consulting firm. Brio strives to collaborate with the top global technology brands and local talent to build strong teams that are committed to each client’s success. With Brio, upgrading to the next level of technology is an authentic, efficient and joyous process.

