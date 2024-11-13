Bridging Innovation and Healthcare: The Surge of Robotic Technology in Modern Orthopedic Surgery

India, November 13, 2024: With the integration of cutting-edge robotic surgical technologies, orthopedic care has drastically progressed, providing patients with safer, more precise treatment options for joint replacements and other orthopedic procedures. As a result of this game-changing technology, patients have faster healing times, less pain, and lower surgical risks, thereby enhancing the feasibility and effectiveness of joint replacements and related procedures. Robotics in orthopedics provides precision that was difficult to achieve in the past and these solutions meet the ever increasing need for effective and safe minimally invasive procedures.

Under the provision of competent orthopedists patients can obtain a full range of services from routine problems like joint and bone diseases to complex trauma and sports injury management. Such range of activities can include orthopedic investigation, traumatic care, hip and knee and shoulder replacement treatment and so on. General advice is given for surgery especially for those who have a history of chronic back pain, neck pain, and joint stiffness, although in certain cases both surgical and conservative therapies are considered due to individual reasons.

For people experiencing moderate joint pain, the treatment can include physical therapy, individual pain management, and specific exercise programs that help with strength and flexibility restoration. In more severe cases, joint replacement and corrective surgeries are prescribed that are easier with the use of robotic systems. It enhances accuracy and shorten recovery time.

Revolutionizing orthopedic care in India, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, has emerged as a center of excellence for robotic-assisted surgeries, under the guidance of Chairman of Orthopedics, Joint Replacement, and Robotic Surgery, Dr. Hemant Sharma. With over 25 years of experience and more than 7,000 successful surgeries, including 500+ robotic knee and hip replacements, the hospital offers world-class precision treatment. Dr. Sharma’s groundbreaking use of Mako robotic technology in hip and knee replacement has set new standards in NCR. His contributions extend beyond surgery, as he mentors engineers with Stryker India and trains Fellows globally, shaping the future of orthopedic care.

Dr. Hemant Sharma is currently working as the Chairman, Department of Orthopedics, Joint Replacement, Robotic Surgery at the Marengo Asia Hospitals, located in Gurugram (Haryana), India. His qualifications include MBBS from India, FRCS and MRCS from Royal College of Surgeons of England, DNB in Orthopedics. He specializes in robotic, hip, and knee surgery, and has contributed significantly to the recognition of the Marengo Asia Hospitals as a center of excellence for robotic orthopedic surgery and sports injury treatment with a wealth of expertise in performing complex trauma and elective orthopedic surgeries in both India and the UK.

He started the department of Joint replacement in FMRI (Fortis Memorial Research Institute), wherein he acted as a Head of the unit and mentor too.

Dr. Hemant Sharma is the first surgeon to adopt Mako robotic hip replacement technology in NCR. He achieved this milestone by performing a robotic hip replacement surgery in a corporate Hospital in North India. He has performed over 7,000 surgeries, with remarkable patient satisfaction and outcome. Being one of the few surgeons in India to adopt robotic-assisted surgery, he has significantly paved the way for a new era in orthopedic treatment. He is known for establishing the first robotic joint replacement center in Gurgaon, altogether providing patients with easy accessibility towards world-class treatment facilities. In addition to this, he is constantly involved in research and development for the betterment and welfare of the patients good health. Dr. Hemant Sharma, as of date, offers the best robotic knee replacement in India and has successfully performed more than 500 robotic knee and hip replacement surgeries.

He has treated over 250 cases of hip dysplasia and is on course to achieve new landmarks in his career by adopting the innovative pre-sets of robotics-aided surgical procedures. He has an acknowledged record of performing multiple orthopedic joint replacement surgeries and treatments for sports-related injuries and accidents as well. Dr. Hemant Sharma was invited as a guest speaker at several prestigious conferences across the globe. He was also featured in prominent medical journals and publications, including the Journal of Orthopedic Surgery and the Journal of Arthroplasty. As on date Dr Hemant Sharma has been invited as a Distinguished Speaker at the upcoming “5th International Conference on Future of Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Future of PMPH 2025)“ on March 20-21, 2025 London, UK.

With such observations, it’s safe to say that Dr. Hemant Sharma sits at a sovereign position of esteem, expertise, and success in the medical world as one of the best orthopedic doctor in India. He has always sought to innovate. He identified the areas that needed strict attention, which is why he indulged in research and went ahead to pioneer the movement of Robotics Surgery in India’s medical landscape.

The introduction of robotics has increased the precision of orthopaedic surgeries of all kinds, but particularly, joint replacement surgeries as they can now be performed in a minimally invasive manner. It results in decreased recovery times as well as greater accuracy. One of the new developments has been the advent of robotic systems during hip and knee replacements which allows for more patient-specific surgical strategies. The robotic technology helps with positioning and alignment of the implants which minimizes the risks and enhances the speed of recovery. Advanced tools make surgery more accurate.

