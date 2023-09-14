  • Variability in Quality: While there are many top-tier clinics in Turkey, there are also clinics that offer subpar services.
  • Language Barrier: Not all staff might be fluent in English or other foreign languages, potentially leading to misunderstandings.
  • Travel: For international patients, traveling to and from Turkey can be tiring and add additional costs.
  • Different Medical Practices: Medical practices and patient care standards can differ from one country to another, which might be unsettling for some international patients.
  • Potential for Overharvesting: Some clinics might prioritize the number of grafts over a natural look, which can lead to an unsatisfactory outcome.