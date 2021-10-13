BHIMA ENTERS CHENNAI WITH FLAGSHIP SHOWROOM AT N USMAN ROAD, T. NAGAR

Chennai, October 7, 2021: Bhima Jewellers, one of the finest names in jewellery and a symbol of rich craftsmanship, purity and trust for over 97 years, today launched its first showroom in Chennai at T. Nagar, the most popular shopping zone (including jewellery) in the city. The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Vishnusharan K Bhat, Director, Bhima Jewellers in the presence of key dignitaries and customers.

The Showroom

The new store at N Usman Road, T. Nagar will offer a wide collection of attractive jewellery in:

BIS 916 Hallmark Gold

Gold antique collection

Certified Diamonds

Platinum

Silver Articles

The state-of-the-art showroom located at N Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai, will give an opportunity to discerning jewellery buyers in Chennai to discover the magic of ‘Brand Bhima’ coupled with unparalleled customer experience.

Spread over 12000 sq. ft. across 4 floors, the T. Nagar showroom has been ergonomically designed keeping in mind the safety and hygiene norms in the wake of the ‘new normal’ post the COVID-19 pandemic. The new store promises a large collection of exquisite jewellery and a personalised shopping experience for its customers. Valet parking facility has been provided for offering easy access to visitors. Also continuing with its innovative efforts to provide a unique experience for its customers, Bhima has introduced an ‘AR Experience Zone’ in the showroom where customers can check and try out different jewellery pieces with AR technology. Further, for the convenience of the customers we also have a video call facility and our jewellery is also available online at www.bhimagold.com, Amazon and Flipkart.

Bhima’s Trust

Bhima, THE MOST TRUSTED Jeweller since 1925 stands strong on many trust parameters like:

BIS 916 Hallmark Gold Products

Certified Diamonds

Transparent Billing

Easy Exchange

Best Jewellery Purchase Plans

Guaranteed Buyback etc.

Commenting on the showroom launch in Chennai, Mr. Vishnusharan K Bhat, Director, Bhima Jewellers said, “We are delighted to bring the magic of ‘Brand Bhima’ to Chennai with a conveniently located flagship store at N Usman Road, T. Nagar. At Bhima, all our jewellery are designed around customers. This is our mark of distinction in being the benchmark for purity and style. From the design stage to the completion of what we call ‘masterpieces’, our jewellery is meticulously checked against various stringent parameters of quality and form, before finally reaching our customers. And as far as Chennai is concerned, the city stands topmost in the country with a staggering demand for gold. The precious metal is sought after due to its cultural importance and also for the fact that it is a lucrative investment option. It is a predominant financial commodity in Chennai, which sees the maximum sale and purchase of gold in India. It’s indeed our privilege to bring in to Chennai the very best in quality, which comes from our rich heritage and legacy that has been built on the blessings and trust showered upon us by our customers worldwide over the decades.”

Why T. Nagar?

T. Nagar is rightly called the ‘Jewel in Chennai’s Crown’. Synonymous for jewellery shopping, its sidewalks are home to some of the biggest jewellery brands and more than hundred glittering shops (big and small).

“Bhima has enjoyed excellent patronage in every location we are present in. People are drawn by our purity promise and exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service. We believe it’s time now for us to show our purity and craftsmanship to people of Chennai", adds Bhat.

Inaugural Offers*

Ushering the onset of the festive season, Bhima also launched a special inaugural offer for the people of Chennai.

GOLD:

Buy gold as low as INR 3,899/- per gram and 1+1 free

DIAMONDS:

Upto INR 10,000/- off per carat and 1 + 1 free

OLD GOLD EXCHANGE:

Additional INR 100/- extra per gram

SILVER:

Upto 60% off on making charges

*Terms & Conditions Apply

About Bhima Jewellers

Bhima’s journey began in 1925 and has an outstanding heritage of precious metal expertise. Bhima’s experience along with creativity is converted into innovation - secret behind Bhima jewellery charm. At Bhima, our jewellery is designed around you and it is our mark of distinction in being the benchmark for purity and style. From the design stage to the completion of the masterpieces, Bhima jewellery is meticulously checked against various stringent parameters of quality and form before finally reaching you. The brand continues to set the standard for the ultimate in exquisite Diamond, Gold and Silver Jewellery. Thanks to customer's trust, loyalty, and love, Bhima continue to be one of the leading jewellers in the country. Bhima Group holds a strong footprint of 40 plus Stores in South India and UAE, which includes well-established stores in Bengaluru, Manguluru, Udupi, Hassan, Shivamogga, Vijayawada and now in Chennai.

Visit us at : https://www.bhimagold.com/

