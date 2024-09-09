Best SEO Experts in India - Awards Go to SEO Tech Experts Private Limited at Inspiring Leaders Award 2024, Mumbai

SEO Tech Experts Private Limited, based in Gurgaon, has been honored with the prestigious title “Best SEO Experts in India” at the Inspiring Leaders Award 2024. The award was presented to Mr. Sachin Gupta, Director of SEO Tech Experts, during a grand ceremony on August 25th in Mumbai.

The event was graced by Anupam Mittal, a renowned Indian entrepreneur, angel investor, and well-known personality from Shark Tank India, who served as the Chief Guest. Mr. Mittal, also the Founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, engaged in a one-on-one discussion with Mr. Gupta, where they delved into the future of digital marketing and the vital role of innovation in the SEO industry.

Reflecting on the recognition, Sachin Gupta expressed his gratitude, stating, “This award is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication and innovative approach to SEO. We are committed to driving success for our clients by staying ahead of the curve in this ever-evolving digital landscape.”

SEO Tech Experts Private Limited has firmly established itself as a leading digital marketing agency specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), and comprehensive digital marketing strategies. With over a decade of experience, the agency has consistently delivered outstanding results, helping businesses across various industries improve their online visibility and achieve significant growth. This recognition at the Inspiring Leaders Award 2024 further solidifies SEO Tech Experts’ position as a trailblazer in the Indian digital marketing landscape.

The agency offers a wide range of digital marketing services designed to enhance online presence and drive business growth, including SEO, SEM, Social Media Marketing (SMM), Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising, Content Marketing, Website Design and Development, Online Reputation Management (ORM), and Digital Branding and Strategy. SEO Tech Experts has successfully served clients across key locations in India, including Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, Chennai, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. The company has also expanded its expertise internationally, including in Dubai, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Newcastle (UK), and New York (US).

Serving various industries, from Real Estate, Healthcare, and E-commerce to Finance, IT, and Fashion, SEO Tech Experts demonstrate its versatility in crafting tailored digital marketing solutions that deliver impactful results. Their ability to adapt and innovate across various sectors underscores their commitment to driving client success and maintaining their reputation as the Best SEO Agency in India .

The Inspiring Leaders Award 2024 celebrated excellence across various categories: Business, Entrepreneur, MSME, D2C, e-commerce, FinTech, Health, Tech, SAAS, Energy, Social Impact, Innovation, IT, Marketing, Fashion, and more. SEO Tech Experts’ recognition in this esteemed event highlights the company’s dedication to delivering top-tier SEO services and its significant impact on the digital marketing landscape in India.

