Best SEO Company Of India: Renovating The World Of SEO With Artificial Intelligence

ThatWare presents you with India’s rather the world’s first SEO agency with the power of SEO. With its game-changing SEO strategies backed up by AI-oriented algorithms, ThatWare has earned a unique reputation among its contemporaries and set a new benchmark for all those SEO agencies aiming to utilize Artificial Intelligence to dominate the SEO market. With the ever-rising importance of digital media on global search engine platforms like Google, Bing, etc., it has become high time that businesses consider the need to implement the services and aid of a reputable SEO agency. And what could benefit you more than getting your strategies suggested by AI with a minimum percentage of error?

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is SEO?

Before we dig deeper into the world of ThatWare, let’s keep our thoughts clear about SEO. So what exactly is SEO? “Search engine optimization” is known as SEO. It simply refers to making changes to your website more visible when users search for goods or services associated with your company on Google, Bing, and other search engines. The more visible your pages are in search results, the more likely you’ll get noticed and draw new and returning clients to your company.

So How Did ThatWare Renovate The SEO Process With AI?

ADVERTISEMENT

ThatWare was created by its founder Mr. Tuhin Banik with the unique aim of blending SEO with artificial intelligence, which could be the future of digital marketing. To achieve their unique vision, they began working on setting their algorithms, which would then aid in monitoring and navigating the changes which occur in Google algorithms. Keeping this in mind, ThatWare launched a whopping 83 unique AI-oriented SEO algorithms, which would make the traditional SEO strategies more effective and precise.

This so-called “intelligence guidance” from their AI algorithms guides them in providing game-changing results for many of their campaigns, including Heavyglare, Incrediwear, Unigo, GradSchools, and so on.

How Does The AI Work?

Alright, now that one thing is clear, let’s move on to the working process of their AI. In simple terms, ThatWare’s AI-first analyzes your competitor’s site, followed by your website, and then analyzes the Google AI to find the precise, surgical instructions on how to implement the right SEO strategy on the big 3 of SEO process – on-site, backlinks and content! With a whopping 95% retention rate and nearly

How Does AI Fit Into SEO?

1) Text And Voice Search

Your favorite search engine relies on artificial intelligence to provide pertinent results to your inquiries. Search engines process queries and then predict which results will persuade a particular query using sophisticated AI, machine learning, and deep understanding. As an SEO expert following Google algorithm updates is aware, search engines don’t reveal all the details of how their AI networks operate, but they give hints.

2) Keyword Research And Content Optimization

The decision of which queries, terms, or phrases to optimize for is more than sufficient to win the first half of the war. Equipment powered by artificial intelligence can support. AI is excellent at identifying patterns in massive data sets that include information on search volume.

One component is creating new content for search results. However, AI can also help you tweak your current content to boost its position in search results for inquiries. This capability is present in each of the tools mentioned above. They will offer advice on improving the content to rank higher for specific terms.

3) Local SEO

It is not always simple to ensure that your company appears appropriately in search across many regions. Additionally, inaccurate local search results can completely wipe out a region’s economy. AI is incredibly good at solving this kind of information-based problem at scale.

4) Topic Clusters And Pillar Pages

By creating content on many relevant search terms in a specific categorization, creating pillar pages and topic clusters is a valuable SEO approach that helps marketers control entire topic areas. To make this process easier, AI is being used.

5) User Intent

AI-based SEO can assist in the discovery and analysis of user intent. However, website owners may more precisely comprehend user intent thanks to natural language processing (NLP), semantic engineering, and information retrieval. As more consumers are likely to have a better understanding of the landing page they will target, this will boost search exposure and attract more keywords into visibility.

6) Withstand The Continuous Change In Algorithm

One of the wonderful benefits of AI-based SEO techniques is that website owners may adapt their websites to the changing SERP algorithm, which occurs more than 4000 times each year on average. It’s practically impossible to manage a website with ever-changing algorithms using the conventional way. Thus, AI-driven SEO can assist a website in maintaining stability and preventing penalties.

7) Analyze User Behaviour

With AI-driven SEO, website owners and business owners can now analyze user behavior and create landing pages corresponding to how users interact with a particular website.

Is AI The Future Of SEO?

It is, indeed. As AI continues to advance, it becomes easier and more accessible for businesses to use. All SEO tactics should consider including AI because of its capacity to analyze billions of data points and obtain hundreds of functions.

Because of this, the early users of AI for SEO usually reap the greatest rewards. Building data-backed content that interests your audience and is in line with search engine algorithms is one way to gain an advantage over rivals. Not to mention, you can advance with increasingly demanding strategies, including re-optimizing outdated content.