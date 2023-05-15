Best Press Release Distribution Services in 2023

May 15, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Every entrepreneur, business, and organization needs a marketing strategy to get the word out there about what they’re doing. One of the best ways to do this is through a press release distribution service.Few things can give you better publicity than getting a placement on a media platform viewed by millions of people. Although it’s possible to get that kind of attention alone, it’s much easier with the help of a service that already has connections with the biggest publishers. But what is a press release distribution service, and how can you pick the right one for you? We’ll outline that and more.

What is a Press Release Distribution Service?

The job of a press release distribution service is to create and/or pass on press releases to the media, including news networks and journalists.Press releases include information about a potential news story or feature – this could be anything from your company’s new sustainability initiative to an author releasing a new book. Whatever the story, a press release distribution service can pass it on to their network.News and media sources like journalists will then scan through the press releases to look for any potential stories they want to cover themselves. If a press release is interesting enough and found by the right person, you could end up with a feature on a major news outlet like Forbes or the New York Times. A massive boost in visibility and authority for any brand!

Types of Press Release Distribution Services

Although press release distribution services are an asset to any business, you need to proceed with caution when choosing between them. There’s a lot of variety with newswire services and PR outreach services being the primary ones.Some services offer extensive support to help you craft the perfect press release or even write it for you, while others expect you to do the work yourself and will only handle the distribution.There’s also a considerable disparity between the networks different services have. Not every distribution company can send your press release to the biggest names in the business, so if that’s important for you (and it should be), then vet a service’s network carefully.

Feeling overwhelmed already? No worries. We’ve tried several companies and created a list of ten best PR distribution services and compiled the factors you should consider when choosing between press release distribution sites.

What are the Best Press Release Distribution Services?

Over the past six months we hired and worked with more than 25 reputed press release distribution companies for our clients. And based on their results and certain other factors we came to the conclusion that NewswireNEXT.com is the best press release distribution service overall. However, below we have listed a total of 10 top PR distribution companies out of those 25, which are the best in the industry:

1. NewswireNEXT.com

Starting with the best, NewswireNEXT.com ranks as No. 1 press release distribution service on our list for its guaranteed pickups, distribution reach, affordability and transparency. If you visit their service page, you will notice that they have clearly mentioned the pricing along with the individual features and guaranteed distribution. What we really liked about NewswireNEXT is that they delivered exactly what they promised, and they surpassed others in the terms of media pickups. They delivered maximum number of pickups for our release. The best part is that most of the crucial features are free, such as adding images and links to your press release, there’s no limit to length of your press release, and no annual or monthly membership fee. When you hire other newswires, you will have to pay additional fee for these very same features.

Their $999 Yahoo PR Distribution plan is the best seller, where your press release is distributed and published on approximately 700 online news media sites, including Yahoo Finance and Yahoo News, and sent over to Top-Tier sites like Bloomberg and Nasdaq to name a few. However, if are low on budget, you can go for their $299 PRO PR distribution plan, which is their second best plan, and is quite popular among solo entrepreneurs and small sized businesses.

2.Globe Newswire

Globe Newswire’s focus point is on compliance and regulatory awareness, ensuring that every press release is carefully fact-checked and scrutinized before it is published. The company has an impressive reach of over 90 countries and can publish in 35 languages, ensuring that your press release can reach a wide audience. Globe Newswire also allows you to addimages to press releases, giving them added visual appeal.

This focus on accuracy and imagery works especially well, as the myriad of controls and information means that attention to detail is especially important, as is pitching effectively to an increasingly saturated market.

3.Cision

Cision bills itself as a one-stop-shop for press release distribution. It offers a wide variety of distribution mediums, from print to social media, meaning that whatever your press release is focused on, Cision can ensure it reaches the right audience. In addition to this, its ‘Connect’ feature aims to bring together influencers with PR and marketing professionals. There are also a whole host of comprehensive analytical tools to help you measure the effectiveness of your press release.

Cision has acquiredor is affiliatedwith several other press release distribution websites suchas HARO, PR Newswire and PR Web.

4.PR Newswire

PR Newswire is a multi-national press release distribution service, offering access to over 300,000 media outlets and close to two million journalists across 170 countries, meaning that if you need your press release to gain an international or particularly broad reach, this is the service for you.

PR Newswire might also appeal to marketers through interactive landing pages and the ability to display and publish multimedia content suchas videos and other dynamic features. This feature, ‘Multimedia News Releases’ gives added depth to press releasedistribution and is backed up by cutting edge reporting functionality. Pricing is available on quotation.

5.Business Wire

One of the longest established press release distribution services out there, Business Wire has a history going back sixty years and is now part of the famous Berkshire Hathaway group. Business Wire offers a mixture of distribution methods, rangingfromtraditional press to modern mediumssuchas social media.

Business Wire is adept at distributing local, national, or international press releases, thanks to a strong network of 90,000 media outlets in 160 different countries. Businesses will value the flexibility and diversity this portfolio affords, allowing them to release news updates in their own unique way. There is also a suite of extra customization tools and reporting functionalities.

6.eReleases

eReleases has teamed up with PR Newswire to send out press releases on both platforms, creating close to 100 different media syndications. eReleases also boasts a robust database of journalists and influencers; over 1000,000 at last count. Various add-ons allow marketing professionals to create bespoke services that work for their business-related press releases, such as broader media exposure or increased word count. The flexibility offered by eReleases, as well as its partnership with PR Newswire, makes this an attractive option for companies.

7.PR Web

PRWeb offers simple and straightforward options for press release distribution, which might suit smaller companies or those on a tighter budget. PR Web makes the writing and publishing of press releases exceptionally easy, with a decent reach that includes major search engines such as Bing and Google. PR Web also offers plenty of reporting and analysis tools which ensure that you can track the effectiveness of your press releases in a very easy to digest way.

8.Presswire

Presswire offers a detailed and bespoke option for press release distribution. Offering international coverage across North America, Asia, and Europe, Presswire engages morethan 850,000 media contacts and creates highly customizedpressreleases with targeted distribution, depending on what you might need. Such a tailoredofferingallows for many different pricing options and will suitmarketers, because rarely do any two companies in this sector have the same needs.

Presswire’s support services are extensive; allowing users to track press releases, monitor their reach, offer translation services, and give access to journalist databases, enabling the tracking of journalists who spend longer reading your emails.

9.HARO

Help a Reporter Out, or HARO for short, is a little different to other press release distribution services. HARO cultivates and sustains a very wide and diverse mix of reporters and journalists, who reach out to companies and bid directly to them to distribute your press releases. HARO’s reporters areon the lookout for stories which are in line with their reporting angle, as well as ‘what’s hot’ and trending. Startups and businesses can gain decent amount of exposure if their news is good enough, and can get at the forefront of trends and news.

Businesses and marketers looking to use HARO must ensure their press releases are attractive and likely to be picked up and read; it’s about marketing your latest business news to journalists. HARO’s services can be used for no cost at all, but there are also paid plans.

10.Prowly

Prowly offers a huge amount of customization, offering contact builders (including a tool which recommends media contacts to the user), a comprehensive ‘drag and drop’ editor, and a host of reporting tools. This intelligent and modern approach to creating and distributing press releases will be appealing to marketing professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Prowly also offers a database of over one million media contacts, allowing marketing and PRteamsto reach out and contact the very best people to receive their press releases.

How to Choose the Best Press Release Distribution Services?

When selecting a press release distribution platform, you literally have the future of your startup or a brand at stake – it’s a choice that could make the difference between exponential growth for your company and no growth at all.Don’t just choose a company that charges you thousands of Dollars with claims of sending your press release to 5,00,000 big news sites, journalists and media houses, but provides you with a lame distribution report that has just 100 or 200 pickup links.

Bearing the following seven factors in mind can help you select the best press release distribution service for you and your organization.

#1. Does it Offer Guaranteed Placement?

It’s not worth using a press release distribution service if it doesn’t actually result in any successful placements. You want your story to get seen, after all!Unfortunately, no matter how a press release distribution service is, it can’t guarantee you a spot in a prestigious news outlet like the Washington Post. However, the best services do promise you will be featured on various press release websites.The more press release websites you appear on, the more likely it is that journalists browsing these sites will find your story and contact you. This will also boost your SEO through backlinks and your online image.Unless a press release distribution service can offer guaranteed placement on these websites, it isn’t worth going forward with. Some might promise you a minimum number of features, often at least 20.

#2. Is it Easy to Use?

Aside from the technical offerings of a service, it would help if you also considered whether you can actually use the website.Even if you think you’re competent with technology, you might be surprised at how outdated and unintuitive some of these websites are.Sometimes, the most essential features are far from obvious, so you could send off your press release without making use of them.Instead of going for the option with most features, spend some time getting to grips with the website interface. Can you see yourself using it? If you have any doubts, try a demo or look at reviews.

#3. Is it Affordable?

There will always be a tradeoff between price and functionality. Exactly how much you’re willing to pay to get the best service will vary between individuals, but almost everyone needs to consider the cost to some extent.Some press release distribution services offer a free option, like HARO, but these are extremely basic. Most free or budget services simply publish your press release to their website and don’t distribute it to their networks.Most companies offer a range of packages with different prices – the most substantial options might offer distribution to more contacts or tailored support with press releasesGoing for the very cheapest option is usually a bad idea, but that doesn’t mean you need to opt for the ultimate premium service. Look at what the features are and decide on the price that’s reasonable for your needs.

4#. How Extensive Is the Distribution?

As mentioned, more expensive press release distribution services will share your work with more distribution channels.Often, a basic package will only share your work with a list of subscribers, whereas more extensive packages will distribute to wider networks. You might not want to pay more than you need to if you’re on a tight budget, but it’s almost always worth it to get your story in front of the right people.Before committing, compare the packages of different distribution services. Which one will send your press release to the most people?

#5. Does it Offer Quality over Quantity?

We all want to get as many eyes on our brand as possible, but it’s essential to make sure they’re the right eyes.Any press release distribution service can claim to share your story with thousands of channels or subscribers, but you need to check who these contacts are. Some services provide a full list of their networks (which is a good sign), while others are less transparent.Often, distribution services have a premium option that includes access to their most premium contacts, like national newspapers or huge online publications.Also, some services focus on specific industries, countries, or states.

#6. Will Journalists See Your Work?

Ideally, a press release distribution service will send your work to relevant journalists. These reporters can then write an article about your press release – and there you have it, an invaluable piece of publicity. Unfortunately, things don’t always work out this way.Some services only send your work out to newsrooms, which are far less useful. Newsrooms are sites that will publish your press release; although some journalists use these sites to find stories, it’s a much less direct way to target them.

Bottom line

Before choosing which press release distribution service to use, make sure you compare a few options and select something with the right features for your needs. As well as the pointers above, you might also want to consider customization features, like the option to add pictures or media to your press release.

