Best Indicator for Intraday Trading

July 13, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

1. Demand & Supply Indicator by GTF

The Automatic Demand & Supply Indicator by GTF is the best and most powerful tool for swing trading, as well as intraday trading. You can use it on trading view. It is an excellent tool for traders who seek accuracy and reliability. The indicator is designed by GTF to identify Demand & Supply zone automatically. It implements almost all the concepts of demand and supply theory. Indicators also provide current trends and volume. Additionally, you can use 20-50-200 EMAs in this indicator, which make it a complete solution for your trading need.

2. Ichimoku Cloud

Ichimoku Cloud is a technical evaluation tool for predicting possibilities and ranges of support and resistance in monetary markets. Developed by Japanese journalist Goichi Hosoda in the 1960’s. Traders use the Ichimoku Cloud to generate buying and selling signals. For example, when the Tenkan-sen crosses above the Kijun-sen, it generates a bullish signal, even as a bearish signal is generated when the opposite occurs. Additionally, the price and range of cloud with other components can provide market trends and potential levels of reversal.

3. Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the change of price movements. It oscillates between 0 and 100 and is used to identify overbought (Above 70)or oversold (Below 30) conditions in an underlying. Traders use this indicator to check the divergence between RSI and price to find potential trend reversal.

4. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

MACD is a trend momentum indicator that shows the relationship between 2 moving averages of underlying assets. It consists of a MACD line, a signal line, and a histogram. Traders use this indicator for their buying and selling decisions, based on crossovers between the MACD line and signal line, they decide whether go for buying or selling.

5. Moving Average (MA):

A moving average is a widely used indicator which helps traders to understand price actions. Different traders use this tool with different concepts, including golden and death crossover. Traders use Moving averages as resistance or support levels in different time frames.

Benefits of using indicators

Timeisaving Efficiency

Traders can save time by using indicators to get information about trends and important levels. They can use indicators for the best entry and exit points. By using Indicators, traders can remove manual calculations from their trading.

Accuracy

Indicators help traders to identify potential resistance or support, which helps them to take better decisions. Indicators help them to increase their accuracy in the live market.

Versatility

There are different types of indicators available in the market. Because of versatility, traders can use different types of indicators at the same time, and they can follow a few indicators after doing a backtest on their trades.

Real-time alert:

A good indicator can provide you with real-time alerts, which can help you to reduce your losses and increase profits. It can only help you when you have done all your study before getting any alerts from indicators.

Conclusion

Success in intraday trading results from non-stop learning, adaptability, and discipline. Stay up to date with the current market, refine your trading style, and leverage the power of the best indicator to stay ahead of the curve.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”