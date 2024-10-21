 Bandra’s Future in Focus: Flam & MLA Shelar Launch MR Experience  

Mumbai, 21st October,2024 - In a revolutionary first that will transform the way local governance is perceived and experienced, Flam — an innovative Mixed Reality (MR) publishing platform has launched in partnership with esteemed Bandra Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) representative Ashish Shelar to create immersive video content about his community development efforts. Through this project, the citizens of Bandra, one of Mumbai’s lively pockets that never sleeps will be able to interact with and keep pace in respect of ongoing developmental works & community projects undertaken by MLA Shelar.

This is at the very crux of what this experience has to offer — a custom calendar that will be circulated in Bandra. Users can easily access informative and engaging video content by scanning a QR code on the calendar. The videos will give a sneak peek into all development projects, community programs, and other initiatives MLA Shelar has taken forward in Bandra.

In the last decade, Bandra has seen some unbelievable transformation, and MLA Shelar is considered to be in the front runner. MLA, Shelar has proven to have a stake in the lives of his constituents by reviving Pratibhagan Library, upgrading Padel Park into an international sports hub, heading Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, and honoring artists with the Mohammed Rafi awards — He even undertook village cleaning while having Ranwar Village renovated. The videos showcase a behind-the-scenes look at these developments along with a multitude of initiatives that MLA Shelar has been spearheading in Bandra to improve the lives of its residents.

Shourya Agarwal, CEO at Flam said “We’ve always believed in the power of tech to do incredible things and today we’re bridging the gap between citizens and their representatives. This collaboration with MLA Ashish Shelar is not just another experience - it’s a showcase of mixed reality that brings transparency and enables community building”

Bandra residents can now be aware of the latest information and developments from MLA Shelar through daily updates on the Flam-powered mixed reality experience. The new course of action exemplifies the proactive strategy for increased transparency and oversight to allow residents not only a voice in but also an understanding of participation in how their community is shaping up going forward.

For more information visit : https://www.linkedin.com/posts/flamappofficial_ashishshelar-flam-mixedreality-activity-7252309859042279424--qAt?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”