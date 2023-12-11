Azent’s Internal Loan Processing Vertical simplifies the financing journey for students aspiring to study abroad

December 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Azent Overseas Education, one of India’s leading study abroad platforms, has augmented its student service offerings by launching an internal loan processing vertical, a strategic move aimed at further enhancing the comprehensive support provided to students aspiring for international education.

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education said, “In a dynamic landscape where the pursuit of higher education often involves financial considerations, Azent’s internal loan processing vertical comes as a timely solution to streamline and expedite the loan application process for students. This new vertical is designed to cater to the unique needs of individuals seeking financial assistance to pursue their academic dreams abroad.”

Efficient Loan Processing:

Azent understands the time-sensitive nature of education loan applications. The internal loan processing vertical is committed to simplifying the entire loan application process, ensuring that students can focus on their academic preparations with peace of mind. Further, this being a complete Digital Service, the student does not have to continue visiting the Bank for any requirement. The Loan Team ensures that necessary documents are collected and validated by the Bank to ensure a hassle-free loan process.

Tailored Financial Solutions:

Recognizing the diverse financial backgrounds of students, Azent’s experts work closely with financial institutions to secure loans with favorable terms. The aim is to provide personalized financial solutions that align with each student’s unique circumstances.

Expert Guidance:

Azent’s team of seasoned education counselors guide students through the loan application process, offering insights into the various financing options available, terms and practices. The expert guidance aims to empower students and their families to make informed decisions about their education financing. Within just a few months since its launch, the new vertical has created a tech-enabled way of tracking the progress of all the files with 100% transparency.

The dedicated team of loan advisors at Azent has been trained to handle the most critical cases and constantly coordinate with lending partners to ensure that students receive educational loans seamlessly. They not only help processing the loan applications but also negotiate lending terms like interest rates, tenures and interest amount to be paid during the moratorium period. Azent’s loan advisors also share the student’s loan application file with multiple lenders which improves the success rate of the lending process.

Collaboration with Leading Financial Institutions:

Azent has forged strategic partnerships with prominent financial institutions, Banks, NBFCs and international lending partners to facilitate a seamless loan processing experience. These collaborations enable students to access a range of financial products tailored to meet their specific needs. Azent has curated the best combination of lending partners that offer up to 2 crores of education loans. The repayment period for these loans can be up to 15 years based on the chosen lending partner, loan amount, and other factors derived from the financial and academic history of the student and co-applicant.

Azent, through its lending partners, offers loan options where a student can avail of a loan even if they do not have the necessary collateral to substantiate as a mortgage and without having a financial co-applicant. “Since inception, with just a team of four members, Azent’s Loan vertical, has managed to process a loan volume of more than 200 Crores for more than 600 students. In the coming months, Azent is determined to extend its services to more students by strengthening the existing loan vertical and introducing various tech-driven tools for easy loan processing.

We at Azent, understand the financial challenges that students may face while pursuing their dreams of studying abroad. The launch of our internal loan processing vertical reflects our commitment to providing holistic support to students, ensuring that financial considerations do not hinder their pursuit of quality education.” added Priyanka Nishar.

