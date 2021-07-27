Assam Police adds Advanced Digital Forensics Tools to its Arsenal

27 July 2021 14:23 IST

Assam Police gets state-of-the-art Cyber Crime First Responder Kits. Police investigators are undergoing training conducted by the industry’s leading digital forensics experts.

Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, DGP, Assam, distributed 245 nos. of Cyber Crime First Responder Kits to the officials of Assam Police. Several dignitaries were present at the distribution ceremony of the Cyber Crime First Responder Kits at CID HQ, Assam. "Assam is the first state in the country to initiate such measures to tackle cybercrime, particularly in terms of procurement of 245 nos. of Cyber Crime First Responder Kits” DGP Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

DGP Shri Mahanta stated “In fact, we have got 245 Cyber Crime First Responder Kits” which was procured under the MOITRI (Mission of Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image) Scheme. The investigating police teams will take these portable kits to the scene of a crime and take the aid of highly advanced tools and applications for identification, collection, preservation, analysis, and reporting of digital forensics evidence. The applications and tools are state-of-the-art in terms of functions, sophistication and efficacy.

Rahul Dwivedi, CEO, Pelorus Technologies said “It is commendable how Assam Police has taken such a visionary and futuristic step in providing such a broad set of advanced forensics tools to their officers. Given the speed and volume at which digital fraud and cyber crimes are being conducted in this day and age, this is the right step in the right direction. We congratulate the Assam Police for leading the way in the police modernization efforts“.

Regarding the speed of implementation and execution work, he said “On our end, we are humbled to have had the opportunity to work with such a brilliant set of officers with real-world field experience. Our team of experts are committed to providing 24/7 post-training support and will work with the Assam Police investigators to ensure that they get the maximum benefits from their digital forensics tools to fight against cyber crimes”.