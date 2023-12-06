Assam creates ten Guinness World Records with remarkable tree plantation drive

December 06, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Guwahati(India), December 1: In a historic feat, Assam has etched its name in the Guinness World Records by securing nine certificates for its extraordinary tree plantation initiative, the “AmritBrikshyaAndolan”, and an additional one for the highest number of records created at a single platform. Chief Minister HimantaBiswaSarma received these accolades from Guinness World Records Adjudicator SwapnilDangarikar at a prestigious ceremony held on Wednesday.

The “AmritBrikshyaAndolan”, executed under the innovative Jan Bhagidaari or people’s partnership, model, marked a significant milestone with the planting of a staggering 1,11,17,781 seedlings of commercially valuable tree species across the state on a single day, specifically on September 17. The success of this grand initiative is attributed to the collective efforts of various stakeholders, including Self-Help Groups, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, educational institutions, police personnel, tea garden workers, government officials, and citizens.

Among the notable records achieved, the Longest Line of Potted Saplings was established at Veterinary College Field in Guwahati. A spiralled arrangement spanning an impressive 22.22 km showcased 3,22,444polypotted saplings. The initiative also set records for the Largest Number of Saplings Distributed at one venue in 24 hours, Most Trees Planted by a Team in 24 hours, Most Trees Planted by a Team in One Hour, and Largest Potted Saplings Mosaic.

The other records include the planting of 1,229 agar seedlings simultaneously by as many girls in 58 seconds, the record viewing of a lesson on environmental conservation and sustainability, the uploading of 71,82,358 photographs of people planting trees on AmritBrikhyaAndolan portal, and the Most Pledges Received for an Environmental Sustainability Campaign in a month with 47,28,898 pledges.

Commenting on the massive achievement, Chief Minister Sarmaemphasised people’s participation in making “AmritBrikshyaAndolan” a resounding success.

“The collective efforts of both citizens and government functionaries have transformed the impossible into possible”, MrSarma remarked while receiving the prestigious certificates.

Looking ahead, MrSarma announced that in 2024, the state aims to plant three crore saplings, followed by an even more ambitious goal of five crore saplings in 2025. Additionally, the Chief Minister shared plans to create a new record in 2025 by staging the Bihu dance in New Delhi with the participation of 25,000 dancers, showcasing Assam’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global platform.

The “AmritBikshyaAndolan” was launched with the strategic objective of not only enhancing Assam’s economy through sustainable forestry practices but also prioritising a green economy. The chief minister underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring economic growth harmonises with ecological preservation, setting a precedent for responsible and sustainable development.

