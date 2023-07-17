Asianet News adopts Google Cloud to bring scale, security and cost efficiency to its business

July 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Asianet News, the # 1 Media House in Southern India (Per Comscore) with 7 languages, has selected Google Cloud as part of its digital transformation journey in collaboration with Google Cloud’s partner Searce. The adoption of Google Cloud has resulted in cost optimization and scale for Asianet.

With the technical execution skills and proficiency of Searce, Asianet was able to seamlessly migrate to Google Cloud and benefit from Google Cloud’s advanced networking capabilities, enabling faster data transfers, improved performance, and enhanced connectivity. The partnership ensures viewers can access Asianet News’ platforms reliably, regardless of the demand.

Rahul Shah, Senior Vice President and Business Head - of JAPAC, Searce, said, “With Asianet, the journey was special because we had the launch of a new product happening and also a rewrite of the foundational stack. The partnership between Asianet News, Google Cloud and Searce is deepening as we have a clear roadmap and teams that really trust each other now.”

Searce, in collaboration with Google Cloud, helped Asianet implement robust security measures, including encryption, access controls, and data governance frameworks, to fortify data protection and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. The cross-functional team at Searce could finish the migration project for AsiaNet with zero glitches. Asianet has a strong vision of building new experiences for their audience, and Searce has been providing them with wholesome support - on engineering, on infrastructure, on customisations- in this journey.

Arokia Nathan, Head of Technology Asianet News, Said, “We needed to rebuild our platform that would give tech teams the ability to respond to business and product needs faster. I am glad we could find a very responsive partner in Google Cloud and Searce who are truly invested in our success. And working with the teams at Searce and Google Cloud is a delight - as they place customer’s interests 1st, have depth in their understanding, and just the right attitude. Gives me huge confidence that Asianet will lead the industry on so many fronts. “

Abhinav Kishore, Head of SMB Sales India at Google Cloud, said, “Customers today want to accelerate their digital transformation in the cloud. We are glad to partner with organisations such as Asianet and help them create sustainable business outcomes - bringing scale, security and cost efficiency to their business as well as a great experience for their viewers.”

About Searce

Founded in 2004, Searce is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses by leveraging Cloud, AI and analytics. Searce provides deep technical consulting, hands-on implementation and 24/7 Cloud, Data, ML & business ops, enabling digital transformation across enterprises globally. Driven by an engineering excellence mindset, Searce delivers intelligent, impactful, and futuristic business outcomes.

About Asianet News

Asianet News, the numero uno Malayalam news channel, stands tall amidst the clutter of Kerala news channels as the most trusted news source. It is one of India’s oldest television news channels, with a strong team of experienced journalists and an extensive team of news bureaux.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”