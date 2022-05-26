Apoorva Ganapathy: An outstanding Techie with exemplary contributions to startups across countries

“During this tenure, he has been a part of the implementations and designing various frameworks for clients and helped them increase the conversion ratio to produce huge revenues.”

Apoorva Ganapathy is a techie with 15 years of IT experience. He has worked in several domains like Hotel, Insurance, Media, and Retail. During this time, he has collaborated with the giants across various industries. Apoorva wears many hats as a software engineer, technical author, architect and Oral presenter. His writings are published in multiple international journals.

He has donned many roles in several top companies throughout his illustrious career as an Engineer, Lead, Architect, managing various projects & leading a team of techies from the front. He has worked with some of the biggest tech companies like Royal Mail, AIG, Tech Target, Hyatt Hotels, MasterCard, AT&T, Silicon Labs, McAfee, and Adobe.

In the 15 years of his professional career, Apoorva excelled as a team member and leader. His strong interpersonal skills, analytical skills, and clear communication have inspired and motivated teams of 50-75 consultants spread across global destinations. He has also been at the forefront of client handling, solving complex queries, and revealing application theories.

Apoorva has been associated with Content Management Systems like OpenText CMS (Vignette), WordPress, AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) & e-commerce systems like ATG (currently known as Oracle E-Commerce) since 2012. During this tenure, he has been a part of the implementations and designing various frameworks for clients and helped them increase the conversion ratio to produce huge revenues while also allowing them to minimize operational expenses. He worked on some implementations in content management system & e-commerce areas which revolved around Access Controls, Workflow mechanism, Automatic Content Generation, Login Handlers, Single Sign-On, Commerce Pricing System, Session Management, Headless CMS, Integration handlers, and Multi-Site Management and Platform detections.

Apoorva’s seminars on various accelerators, frameworks, processes and guidance around Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) CMS and e-commerce topics have particularly helped startups in the USA hit huge milestones every year to accomplish multi-million dollars in revenue for the financial year. His contributions to Indian startups in the EdTech industry based on AI and EdTech related seminars and publications are exemplary. This has positively impacted the overall development of these EdTech platforms to build massive revenue-generating systems. Also, other seminars on Crypto, CMS, AI, Robotics, Automation, Blockchain, Cryptography, Cyber Security, and Edge Computing have been equally popular with the audiences. He has proved his mettle in all these fields and established himself as an expert in the industry. It has proved fruitful to the entrepreneurs and various companies in implementing multiple accelerators and frameworks, making them stand out from their peers.

Apoorva believes in being a student for life and constantly learning new things. It is demonstrated by the various certifications he has obtained over the years in his professional journey. He is a certified AEM (Adobe Experience Manager), AWS Certified Solutions Architect, TOGAF (The Open Group Architecture Framework), PMP (Project Management Professional), and Oracle Java Development professional. Also, he is a member of IEEE (The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and ACM (Association for Computing Machinery). He is on the board of several international journals.

In addition, Apoorva has delivered seminars on Content Management Systems, AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), Automation, Blockchain, Cryptography, Cyber Security, and Edge Computing. The objective of these seminars was that the audience could drive implementations of these topics more effectively and creatively. The audience reactions to these seminars have been majorly positive. His talks have focused on providing his audiences with the tools and techniques to drive their implementations more efficiently by streamlining the process and generating higher revenues.

Apoorva’s articles have been published in numerous international journals. He has received an Australian patent, “A System for Farmers Enablement based on Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.” In addition, he has also published various books which touch upon crucial areas of “Virtual reality and augmented reality with server monitoring maintenance code analysis” and “Virtual reality and augmented reality with the content management system.” His books have received critical acclaim and have been lauded for their beginner-friendly language.

Apoorva has published several articles in various international journals. His selected titles include “AI Fitness Checks, Maintenance and Monitoring on Systems Managing Content & Data: A Study on CMS World”, “Friendly URLs in the CMS and Power of Global Ranking with Crawlers with Added Security”, “Cascading Cache Layer in Content Management System”, “UI/UX Automated Designs in the World of Content Management Systems”, “Mobile Remote Content Feed Editing in Content Management System”, “Image Association to URLs across CMS Websites with Unique Watermark Signatures to Identify Who Owns the Camera”, “Intelligent Indexing and Sorting Management System Automated Search Indexing and Sorting of Various Topics”, “Creation of Automated Content with Embedded Artificial Intelligence: A Study on Learning Management System for Educational Entrepreneurship”, “Machine Moderators in Content Management System Details: Essentials for IoT Entrepreneurs, “HTML Content and Cascading Tree Sheets: Overview of Improving Web Content Visualization”, “Easy URLs in the Content Management System with Crawlers for Added Security”, and “Robotic Process Automation: End from Entrepreneurial Content Editing to Go Live”. These articles have been part of several discussions amongst the other experts & scholars in the field. Various individuals and companies have cited his work.

Apoorva has established himself as one of the leading experts by being involved in every aspect of software development, be it system architecture, analysis, design, implementation, documentation, test, or deployment. He was featured on Yahoo Finance, New York Weekly, Times of India, India Today, Thrive Global, and LA Progressive due to his expertise.

Apoorva Ganapathy is an exceptional software engineer, and his contribution to the industry is a testimonial to it. He has thrived in the industry for close to ‘one and a half-decade’ now and looking at his track record, it is safe to assume the best is yet to come in the coming years.