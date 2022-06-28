Ananya Mani Arangetram

An arangetram (or Rangapravesha) is the debut performance by a bharatanatyam dancer wherein she showcases her proficiency of the various aspects of the art form. The dancer shows her prowess in the margam (the definitive curriculum that covers the various aspects of bharatanatyam) showcasing her nritta and abhinaya capabilities.

Ananya Mani made her debut as a dancer at JSS Auditorium on Sunday, June 19, 2022. In the performance, Ananya performed the margam. This event was attended by various dignitaries such as Shri R Ashoka, the respected Revenue Minister, Government of Karnataka; Dr. Ananda Shankar Jayant, Padma Shri, TEDX speaker and Bharatanatyam exponent; Smt Radha Sridhar, reputed and accomplished Bharatanatyam exponent and guru; Smt. Dr. S.N. Susheela, Professor of Music, Chairperson - Yoga Department, Bangalore University; Lipi Praagne Y.K. Sandhya Sharma, Renowned author and dance-drama critic and Dr. Nirmala Yeligar, Director, AIR & Doordarshan

About the Shishyaa -

Ananya Mani is a passionate 16 year old who excellently balances her studies and love for the performing arts. Over the years, Ananya has learnt various styles of Bharathanatyam. At the age of just 5, she was initiated into Bharathanatyam by Smt. Poornima Rajini in the Kalakshetra and Pandanallur style, and then continued with Smt. Subbulakshmi Ganesh where she trained in the Vazhuvoor style.

Ananya has won many accolades for her performances including Akhil Natrajam Aantar Sanskrutik Sangh, Nagpur, ABSS (Pune, 2017 and 2019) and Sunaina (Delhi, 2019). She regularly performs at annual Natyanjali events hosted at World Heritage sites at Chidambaram, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur and in the Aadi Pooram festival in Srivilliputtur. She is a trained vocalist in the Indian Carnatic and Western schools of music. She also holds a Grade 3 merit certificate in Western Classical (Piano) from the Trinity College of London.

An academically bright student, Ananya has received a gold medal for consistent academic performance. She is also a member of the student council, and has honed her public speaking, movie making, and writing skills. She has won many prestigious awards such as a Silver medal in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay competition.

At a human level, Ananya is passionate about inclusivity and equality, regularly volunteering her time to institutions such as Bagiya and SavourIt. She wants to pursue a higher education in holistic health and wellbeing.

About the Guru -

Poornima Rajini, Founder Director-NIDAM (National Institute of Dance, Art & Music) is a virtuoso in the ancient classical dance form, Bharathanatyam, in which she was initiated at the tender age of seven. Since then, she has won the hearts of connoisseurs through her dynamic stage presence, impeccable self-confidence, excellent control over complex foot patterns and impressive facial expressions. Poornima imbibes the artistic nuances of Bharathanatyam in her choreography too. She is also a trained vocalist and a nattuvanar.

Currently a research scholar with the Department of Performing Arts, Bangalore University, Poornima’s academic pursuits include Masters in Microbiology, Masters in Performing Arts, Women Entrepreneurship & Leadership programme from IIM-Calcutta & Vidwat in Bharathanatyam. She is also a recipient of the scholarship from the Govt. of India. With a vast teaching expertise spanning more than three decades, she has developed a curriculum-based program in Indian Performing Arts for preschoolers and teaches it free of cost to underprivileged kids across the slums of Bengaluru, Govt run Anganwadi centers & NGO affiliated centers. She also conducts workshops on interview skills, body language, and non verbal communication skills free of charge to the youth.

A Graded Artiste with Doordarshan, she has choreographed and featured in many prominent Dance based programs. As a testimony to her eloquent oratory skills, she has been invited as the guest speaker on various live chat shows and dial-in programs on women and child development by various media channels, Doordarshan and All India Radio. She has been instrumental in setting up art facilities for various premier educational institutions across India. She is also a regular columnist for many art based social networking sites and pages. Noteworthy awards and titles conferred upon her are: Bengaluru City Icon Award, Natya Kusumanjali Award, Social Leader of The Year, Outstanding Educationist, Pride of Nation, Humanitarian Excellence Award, Bhoomika Women Achiever of the year, India Star Personality Award, South India Women Achievers, Mahila Ratna Award .

She strongly advocates equal learning opportunities for all beyond cultural, social, economic & geographical barriers.