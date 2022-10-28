A.K.Educational Consultants organises Pre-Departure Briefing for MBBS in Russia

India, 26 th October 2022 : Carrying forward their legacy of over 21 years as the foremost educational consultancy in India, A.K.Educational Consultants, known to provide students with a smooth passage to pioneering medical institutions in Russia for their MBBS studies, successfully conducted a Pre-Departure briefing on 22nd October in Pune.

At the event helmed by the founder Dr.Amit Kamle and his wife Pornima Amit Kamle, the candidates were given a presentation introducing them to the world of opportunities at premium Russian Medical Universities with world-class infrastructure. The event began with Pornima Amit Kamle’s welcome note to candidates and their guardians, followed by Lamp Lightening Ceremony. The occasion honored meritorious candidates, including the NEET topper of the cohort, Sandhya Mehkare who secured 407 marks and was felicitated by the founder himself. Along with the educational benefits and opportunities that come with a medical degree from Russia, the founder’s address to the student also included a detailed brief on the documentation process, airport formalities, accommodation, travel, and other arrangements in which the consultancy has assisted.

Dr. Amit Kamle, celebrating the achievement of yet another batch said, “We believe that the new generations of doctors need extensive exposure to the worldwide practices in the medical sciences. This will help them bring back to the country global standards followed in the profession and contribute to the overall advancement of the Indian healthcare sector. We handhold candidates through the daunting admission process. Candidates from various backgrounds seek our help to fulfill their dreams of being doctors.”

Testifying the merit of A.K. Educational Consultants in the career of his children, Mr. Shankar Rode said, “The trust and faith that I have in Dr. Amit Kamle and his team can’t be expressed

in words. In 2008 my daughter was enrolled in Kazan State Medical University and she cleared her FMGE exam and is now working in Pune. This year my son, Vedant is enrolling at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University. As a parent, there couldn’t be a prouder moment.”

About the event, the leading candidate of the group, Sandhya Mehkare from Pune said, “The entire session was professionally carried out. Dr. Amit Kamle’s briefing was so detailed and direct that all my doubts have been answered. The one-to-one interaction with him was fun and informative. The whole A.K.Educational Consultants team is very cooperative.”

Atharva Jambhavdekar, a candidate from Mumbai noted, “The Pre Departure Meet organized by A.K.Educational Consultants was of great help. I could interact with my colleagues who are traveling with me.” Further, Mr. Shashikant Jadhav, father of Shraddha Jadhav of Mumbai added, “I extend my heartiest and warmest greetings to the entire A.K.Educational Consultants for their help and extended support. I came across many agencies but A.K.Educational Consultants I feel at home.”

