Ahmedabad’s Leading Retail Tech Startup Aims To Digitize Over 5 Lakh Retailers Across India

April 12, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

VasyERP, one of the leading cloud-based ERP companies, aims to Digitize 5 lakh+ retailers across India by 2025.

VasyERP has launched its cost-effective Omnichannel and Counterless Retail Solutions to help small and medium-sized retailers compete with large enterprises.

In plans to bring MLA and AI-driven demand forecasting and inventory planning.

As per a recent report, the Indian retail market is one of the fastest growing in the world and is expected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2032. It is estimated at USD 844 billion in 2022, with the unorganised retail market contributing around 87% of the share.

ADVERTISEMENT

VasyERP Solutions has been working in the ERP industry for 6 years intending to bring tech-for-good solutions to the retail segment. They not only reached a milestone of 12000+ customers during this time but also collaborated with Reliance Industries Limited to accelerate the pace of bringing innovation to the industry while maintaining the most cost-effective pricing.

“I come from a business family where my father used to own a business of agricultural goods, and in my growing age, I have been through the journey of running a small business,” said Dharmendra Ahuja, Co-Founder and CEO. “As a result, I am aware of the pulse of running a store as well as the challenges that retailers face in their daily operations.”

He went on to say, “We understand how difficult it can be to run a successful retail business in India. Keeping track of inventory, managing transactions, and providing excellent customer service can all take a significant amount of time and effort. That is why we created an all-in-one POS solution that addresses multiple challenges rather than just one.”

They have recently launched the campaign Badhaye Business Ka Sense in Tata IPL 2023, which aims to bring awareness about all-in-one ERP that can help retail businesses choose an efficient option to manage their business.

VasyERP is a simple and efficient Retail ERP Solution that handles everything from ecommerce to ERP, Inventory, Cloud-POS, Omni channel ecommerce, Self-Checkout, Smart Cart, m-POS, Customer Loyalty & Memberships, CRM, Offers & Discounts, GST Returns, Accounting and much more! This enables retailers to make informed business decisions, giving them a competitive advantage in today’s market.

“Our POS was created using the most up-to-date security protocols to ensure the safety of your business data and your customers’ information.” Our expert team is committed to providing excellent customer service and ensuring that you have a positive experience with our POS product.” Dharmendra Ahuja says

There are approx 1.2 crore Kirana shops in India, but only 15000 are e-commerce enabled,accounting for 0.125%. VasyERP aims to bring efficiency to the retail sector by digitizing 5 lakh+ retailers across India until 2025 and offering cost-effective retail solutions.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”