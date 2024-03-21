Affiliate Top: The Ultimate Guide to Success with Partner Program

March 21, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

What is Affiliate Top?

Affiliate Top is one of the leading programs in India that connects partners with top-notch brands Binomo and Stockity. The affiliate program has been on the market for 10 years and works with many GEOs, such as India, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, etc. Affiliate Top accepts any type of traffic except those prohibited by advertisers.

What makes Affiliate Top stand out from the competitors?

The key benefits of the affiliate program include:

High-converting brands. Binomo and Stockity are well-known trading platforms on which millions of traders trade daily.

High profitability. New affiliates receive from the start 70% on RevShare.

Ready-made creatives. Save time and money using ready-made promotional materials (lendings, banners) for your website and social networks. You can order custom creatives upon request from your manager.

Detailed analytics. Log in to your partner account to analyze and optimize your campaign to attract traders on Binomo and Stockity. Statistics are updated daily.

Telegram-bot. Instantly learn about new registrations, deposits, balance updates, and other activities of your traders.

Postbacks. Customize postbacks both within the main campaign and for specific ones.

Weekly payments. Affiliate Top makes payments to partners every Thursday. You can choose from 15+ payment methods, including cryptocurrency. Personal manager. Help with questions in 9+ languages in convenient messengers and an experienced support team.

Help with questions in 9+ languages in convenient messengers and an experienced support team. Promotions and contests. Motivating contests with prizes and gifts for you and your traders to grow your income.

How much can you earn with Affiliate Top?

As a partner, you can earn generous commissions by promoting Binomo and Stockity. Affiliate Top offers different plans, including custom ones:

Revenue Share — up to 90% of the platform’s profits. The more FTDs you attract, the higher your profit percentage. Also, all new affiliates get 70% at the start!

Turnover Share — up to 10% of profits from the monthly trading turnover of the attracted traders (excluding fees).

Individual partnership conditions on request.

Choose your favorite plan and earn as you like!

How to become an Affiliate Top partner?

To join Affiliate Top and start earning, follow a few steps:

1. Register on the site;

2. Confirm your email;

3. Log in to the partner account and select a platform for promotion - Binomo or Stockity;

4. Copy the affiliate link and launch the campaign.

Also, you get access to materials for promoting Binomo and Stockity, like banners, images, and landings to place on your website or share on social media.

How to earn with Affiliate Top?

The affiliate program allows you to earn commissions by promoting Binomo and Stockity. As a partner, you receive a unique link to attract users to the trading platform and share it on your website, email newsletters, social media profiles, and other marketing channels. When someone clicks on your affiliate link and joins Binomo and Stockity, you earn commissions per your plan. The more traders you refer to, the more you can earn.

How to maximize your profits?

Let’s take a closer look at what steps to take to maximize your profits:

Create a website

A website dedicated to trading is a great option to promote Binomo and Stockity. Fill it with reviews comparing different brokers, tutorials, trading strategies, and tips. Be sure to place your affiliate links on the site!

Use social media

Promote Binomo and Stockity on social media such as Facebook, X, and Instagram, and share your affiliate links. Post blog posts, links to YouTube videos, and other information related to the trading platforms. Interact with your subscribers, answer questions, and discuss trading. And don’t forget about various contests and promotions!

Start a YouTube Channel

YouTube channels can reach a large audience and generate a lot of clicks. Create video tutorials, reviews, tips, and strategies and mention Binomo and Stockity by providing affiliate links in the video’s description.

Build an email list

Create an email list offering a free mini-course or other magnet to attract clients to Binomo and Stockity. Send potential traders regular newsletters and news about the latest promotions and features of the trading platforms. Put your affiliate links in every email!

Use forums and communities

Participate in discussions on trading forums and online communities. Provide value by answering questions from potential clients and sharing your experience and tips about trading on Binomo or Stockity. Build trust and rapport with community members to increase the probability of clicking on your affiliate links.

So, promoting Binomo and Stockity across multiple channels through valuable content and user engagement is key to your success as a partner.

How else can you earn with Affiliate Top?

The affiliate program also offers to earn from referrals, not only from promoting Binomo and Stockity. Refer your friends and colleagues to Affiliate Top and get up to 5% of their income. It’s a great way to increase your earnings while helping others benefit from the program.

Why should you join Affiliate Top?

Over the past 10 years, Affiliate Top has earned a good reputation among partners and has assembled a professional management team. The affiliate program offers a quick start with access to all features, world-famous brands Binomo and Stockity, optimal plans, weekly payments and a profitable referral program.

Register for a partner account, choose a plan, promote the Binomo or Stockity platform, and start earning today. And remember: while the potential income is attractive, building an audience and gaining their trust takes time and effort.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

