Actor Mahir Sharma believes versatility in acting leads actors to newer opportunities.

Isn’t it surreal to learn about all those top voices, thought leaders, artists, and other professionals across industries who create a success path for them, all on their own, from the ground up? There are so many such high-performing professionals who, with their tenacity, drive, immense passion, and versatility chose to walk on unconventional paths while staying close to their work ethic and values as individuals.

Indian actor Mahir Sharma, known for his notable roles in Forget Me Not, Bang! Aur Mael Gayab, Truce, IWALY, and more say versatility is an art in itself, highlighting how inculcating versatility in oneself can help actors open new opportunities for them where they can gain more challenging and diverse roles and characters. He believes that versatility is one of the most coveted traits in an actor. “The ability to convincingly portray a variety of characters across a wide range of genres is a mark of a true talent, and this skill requires a profound understanding of human emotions, extensive research, and the willingness to immerse oneself into the characters they choose to play fully,” he explains.

Mahir Sharma says versatility helps enhance an actor’s career longevity while elevating the quality of films and projects they choose to participate in. However, it must be noted that versatility begins with rigorous training and a commitment to continuous learning. One can start with theatre workshops and read more books related to the art of acting, writing, direction, and beyond to gain comprehensive knowledge about the technicalities of filmmaking, play direction, and more. Gaining this knowledge will help actors become better artists. Also, the preparation process involves honing one’s skills and exploring different techniques to better their craft.

Several actors across the world’s entertainment industries have demonstrated exceptional versatility through their performances. Mahir Sharma, too, focused on doing the same with his roles in the Indian theatre and film industry with several short films while also diving into doing an international theatre play with “The Complexity,” directed by Gerald James, apart from doing different roles in projects like “Emerald & Olive,” and also a web series “Senseless.”

Talking about the impact of versatility on audience engagement, the young actor says that versatile artists can uniquely captivate audiences with their performances. These actors keep audiences engaged and invested in their stories by bringing a wide array of characters to life. Seamlessly switching between genres and portraying different characters ensures greater intrigue among audiences and a sense of deep connection with the performer.

