A NEW ARTISTIC SPACE BY ARTIZE, USHERS IN A REVOLUTION IN THE WORLD OF BATHWARE RETAIL NOW IN BANGALORE

May 04, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Artize has launched its flagship retail space, known as the Atelier, to showcase its products in a bold, new format that aims to transform the world of bath ware retail in Bangalore after its successful launch in Mumbai and Delhi. The Atelier, French for ‘workshop’, has been imaginatively envisioned by the renowned designer Michael Foley, to manifest the brand’s design ethos: Born From Art.

At the Atelier, patrons are encouraged to touch, feel, and experience the ultimate craftsmanship of Artize products in an ambiance inspired by the contemporary art gallery. It invites visitors to slow down and explore at leisure the artistic roots of the designs, and the fine aesthetic of the meticulously designed products—which go beyond mere functionality and shine as standalone objets d’art.

The hands-on experience is further enhanced by the in-house curators providing expert guidance based on an individual’s requirements. The spotlight at the Atelier is on two Artize collections: Signature and Select. The innovative and sculptural pieces that define the Signature collection remain unparalleled in their design and draw inspiration from iconic movements such as Art Deco. While the Select collection travels far and wide for its design influences, from Turkish floral pottery to modern-day minimalism.

In addition, the Atelier features a complete range including wellness solutions like bathtubs, saunas, steam cabins, whirlpools, and an intelligent, touch-based electronic water-mixer system.

An avant-garde space by Artize that aims to transform the bath retail landscape forever, Atelier is all set to welcome discerning patrons seeking unparalleled artistic luxury in their bath spaces.

Prestige UB Plaza Vittal Malya Junction St. Marks Road Bangalore 560001

Phone No. +91 8904157779, +91 9972304030

