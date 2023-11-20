A Digital Transition of a Lifetime: Third i Media

November 20, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

In the realm of advertising, a significant shift, an alteration of a lifetime, has taken place. While many brands and enterprises still opt for conventional forms of promotion and marketing, digital advertising techniques have recently emerged as the most effective in stealing the spotlight.

Third i Media stands as one of Tamil Nadu’s leading digital advertising firms, offering 360-degree exposure through digital platforms and Internet media. Specializing in Indian Movie Promotions, they create feature-rich, user-friendly adverts for clients on social media platforms.

The agency prioritizes customization, never provides one-size-fits-all solutions, and is a specialist in digital assistance for various industrial sectors both domestically and abroad.

Founded by S. Sunil Gavaskar, who recognized the significance of digital during the enterprise’s initial period, the 31-year-old entrepreneur has not only been instrumental in scaling the brand’s worth but has also mentored aspiring digital marketers on how to grow their businesses and careers in the web world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the digital ecosystem, Third i Media holds a significant advantage, especially in the promotion of Indian cinemas. With a proven track record spanning more than six years, they are frontrunners in designing and developing user-friendly ads for clients on social media platforms.

Undoubtedly, it stands as the top digital marketing company in Southern India, with highly skilled digital marketers assisting start-ups, brands, and businesses in achieving their objectives. Following their strategies, they are building a customized premium industry setting peak standards. Some of the remarkable projects Third i Media has collaborated with include films like Ponniyin Selvan: I, RRR, and KGF 2, which have made a significant impact on the Indian film industry.

Additionally, the digital marketing firm has been associated with more than 180 film projects and corporate clients, including Avengers: Endgame and Netflix’s La casa de papel, also known as Money Heist. Third i Media constantly seeks to offer emerging trends in the digital realm, introducing new, modern ideas, placing them at the forefront of their industry.

The energetic and imaginative marketers at Third i Media invest the majority of their time in research and development for the market. Their skilled and trained digital marketers have assisted thousands of start-ups, applications, and movies in reaching their target audiences. They have also helped SMEs and large corporations achieve their business objectives through simple-to-manage solutions.

In today’s landscape, influencer marketing is one of the best ways to build trust in a brand, and Third i Media is an expert in it. They offer a diverse range of influencers based on the product category, bringing great customer acquisition for a brand by creating quality content on their social media networks. Through their operations, they have collaborated with significant businesses in Tamil Nadu, showing a strong commitment to bringing the best innovation through data capitalization, media advertising, and technology adoption.

The media advertising agency has solidified its status as one of the prominent digital marketing businesses in India with innovative and one-of-a-kind techniques and strategies. Maintaining its success record, the digital firm has delivered advancements and innovations with its distinct and unique marketing methods on several occasions.

On the professional side, Third i Media has a busy year ahead. The digital marketing agency is already in discussions with several Indian and international SMEs and companies. Besides that, the organization is looking to explore new and different types of projects in which they may build unique and dynamic genres of digital campaigns through various channels to reach their target audience.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.