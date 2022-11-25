9 lakh people Served by 108 Ambulance Seva in Jharkhand: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

November 25, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

November 2022 : Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. is celebrating its 5 th anniversary this November- 15th, 2020 of the start of managing 108 EMS service in the state of Jharkhand with 339 ambulances. The company started out with 31 ambulances in the state and grew over the last five years. Chief Minister Sri Raghubar Das flagged the project off in 2017. The service has served around 9 lakhs plus people in these five years.

In the last five years we’ve come a long way to provide emergency, non-disruptive care. Ziqitza has played a huge part in helping people in COVID pandemic, both during all three waves. We were geared up and safely helped people reach hospitals and back home.

In the past few years, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited operated 108 in the state has played a pivotal role to raise the rate of institutional deliveries by serving over 3.5 lacs plus pregnant women’s and around 7.5k babies were delivered on board.

During these five years Ziqitza’s team observations have been that the state had high rate of road accidents. Not only do they result in casualties, but they also leave roads congested for hours and hours. Ziqitza’s 108 ambulance service has been handling these accidents well and offers a quick response time. In these years they have played a pivotal role in handling around 100000 plus accident cases.

Mr. Jitendra Sharma, Head of Government Business, Ziqitza Health Care Limited, added, “As an emergency medical service company, we understand the value of time in saving a patient’s life. Only someone who is trained and has the necessary supplies can help in such a situation. But that could be enough to increase the person’s chances of survival. As a responsible and leading emergency medical service company, we are committed to saving lives and equipping people to save more lives. We’re confident that we’ve built up the best panel of support staff to respond quickly in times of need, like when emergencies arise. We operate 339 ambulances in the state that are staffed by a team of experts, technicians and paramedics”. Ziqitza Rajasthan congratulates team Ziqitza Jharkhand of their achievement.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India since 2005. Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza limited Rajasthan also have appreciate 108 managing team at Ziqitza Healthcare ltd for completing 5 years of service in Jharkhand We are committed to saving lives. We do this by understanding our customers’ needs and providing the best possible solutions irrespective of their location or income.

Ziqitza ’s focus on the vision of Saving & Enhancing Lives has helped save more than 48 million lives, and has transferred 2.5 lac corona patients and handled over 2 million telehealth calls. World Economic Forum has recognized Ziqitza as one of India’s Top 50 covid-19 last mile responders to the pandemic.

For further information please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”