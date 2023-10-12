8 Best Web Development Courses & Certification 2023-24

October 12, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated October 13, 2023 07:11 pm IST

1. Full Stack Developer Course By AlmaBetter

AlmaBetter, in collaboration with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, offers a Full Stack Web Development course that meets and exceeds the current industry demands. The curriculum covers various topics, including algorithms, front-end and back-end development, software engineering, distributed systems, cloud computing, and blockchain development, ensuring you are well-prepared for the ever-evolving tech landscape.

What sets this program apart is that it offers a unique pay-after-placement career service with a job assurance of INR 5-25 LPA. This career service program, called AlmaX, connects graduates with a network of 700+ hiring partners, ensuring that the learners’ journey in the tech industry begins on a solid footing.

As a part of this program, learners gain insights and knowledge that transcend borders through engaging guest lectures by industry professionals and professors from IIT Guwahati.

In addition to the enriched curriculum and global exposure, AlmaBetter has re-engineered the curriculum in collaboration with top academicians from IITs for a post-Chat-GPT era. Learners benefit from the latest AI-driven learning, enhancing their understanding and retention of complex Web Development concepts.

With over 100 live Web Development classes and lifetime access to recordings, learners have ample resources at their disposal.

It also has free resources like a specialized Node JS Tutorial, HTML tutorial, and other vital subjects to build a strong foundation for the freshers in the field. They also offer other certifications like their Full Stack Data Science, Masters degree in Computer Science, etc.

Pros: Job Assurance: They offer a unique pay-after-placement job assurance model, with a salary guarantee of INR 5-25 LPA. IIT Guwahati Certification: This course now offers an advanced certification from E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, adding prestige to your qualifications. E&ICT is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Government of India, and top Indian institutions such as IITs, and NITs. AI-powered Learning: Collaborating with ChatGPT, this course leverages AI to enhance your understanding and retention of Web Development concepts.

Cons: Intensive Schedule: Some learners with tight schedules may find accommodating the course’s evening classes challenging. However, this structured approach ensures comprehensive learning and job readiness, which can benefit many others.

2. Learn Web Development - Mozilla

Mozilla’s Web Development course is an excellent choice for beginners and those with some prior experience. It covers HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, enabling students to create web pages and explore popular frameworks like Bootstrap. The course is well-suited for those with a programming background.

Pros: Suitable for All Levels: Mozilla’s course has something to offer whether you’re a beginner or an experienced developer. Thorough Content: It covers essential Web Development languages and popular frameworks.

Cons: While this course is a great option, it needs more essential features such as placement assistance and guidance from industry experts. However, if you plan to start your journey or expand your knowledge, it is a solid choice to enhance your Web Development skills.

3. Full-Stack Web Development For Free by CodingNinjas

This course introduces Web Development from the ground up, starting with HTML and CSS. It progresses to JavaScript, jQuery, and WordPress and even touches on SEO techniques to boost website visibility. The CodingNinjas course takes you on a comprehensive learning journey, starting from the very basics of web development. It commences with HTML and CSS, the building blocks of web design. As you progress, you’ll dive into JavaScript and jQuery, enabling you to add interactivity and dynamic features to your websites.

One of the most significant advantages of CodingNinjas’ course is its accessibility. It’s free, making it an excellent choice for learners with budget constraints. This open-access approach reflects CodingNinjas’ commitment to providing quality education to aspiring developers, regardless of financial background.

Pros: Comprehensive Curriculum: CodingNinjas’ course covers various aspects of Web Development. SEO Insights: The course offers valuable knowledge on optimising websites for search engines.

Cons: The free version of this course lacks placement assistance and advanced Web Development topics. However, you can upgrade to the paid version to access all the missing resources, making it a suitable choice for those wanting a well-rounded Web Development education.

4. Full Stack Web Development by Coding Elements

Coding Elements’ Full Stack Web Development course is beginner-friendly, divided into five sections covering programming fundamentals, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, and Python. The course emphasizes a hands-on approach, allowing students to see results quickly.

The course offers 34 hours of on-demand video, 9 articles, 121 downloadable resources, 18 coding exercises, and full-time access, ensuring a thorough understanding of the concepts. Students will also have the opportunity to work on 10 projects using updated technologies and frameworks, which are in demand by tech companies.

Pros: Structured Learning: This course provides a structured pathway for beginners. Diverse Skill Set: Students learn multiple programming languages.

Cons: While the course offers a valuable learning experience, individuals who don’t enjoy problem-solving and challenges might find it demanding. Additionally, familiarity with the course’s programming languages can be helpful.

5. Web Developer on Google Digital Garage

Google Digital Garage offers a Web Developer course that covers JavaScript fundamentals, including variables, loops, conditionals, functions, and objects. It also introduces the Document Object Model (DOM) API and briefly overviews ReactJS.

Pros: Google’s Expertise: Learn Web Development from a company at the forefront of the digital world. JavaScript Fundamentals: Gain a strong foundation in JavaScript, a vital language for Web Development.

Cons: One limitation is the course duration, which spans 12 weeks with four weekly lessons. However, this structured approach can also benefit some learners who prefer a guided learning path.

6. Web Development With JavaScript by MIT xPRO

This course is designed to teach you the basics of JavaScript and how it can be used in Web Development. You’ll get hands-on experience with JavaScript concepts, programming practices, and tools. The course includes JavaScript basics, programming practices, tools, JavaScript concepts, and how to create interactive content for the web.

Pros: JavaScript is a lightweight, object-oriented programming language. JavaScript can be used in every browser and on every device.

Cons: JavaScript has been criticised for lacking data types (e.g., arrays) and functions that would make it more potent as a programming language (e.g., tail call optimization).

7. Web Development Certification on edX

EdX offers a comprehensive Web Development Certification program designed to equip learners with the skills needed for success in the ever-evolving field of Web Development. This certification covers many essential topics, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, responsive web design, and more. The program combines interactive learning experiences, video lectures, and hands-on projects to ensure students gain practical skills.

The Front-End Web Developer Professional Certificate program is a five-week course that covers the foundational programming languages for Web development, including HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript. The Introduction to Web Development with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript is a self-paced online course that leads learners through the programming languages and tools needed to develop their own Cloud and Web Applications. The Full Stack Web Development program is a comprehensive overview of full stack development, covering various languages, operating systems, and databases needed to successfully learn full stack web development.

Overall, EdX’s Web Development Certification program is an excellent choice for learners looking to gain practical skills in web development and advance their careers in this field. The program offers a variety of courses that cover essential topics and provide learners with hands-on experience in building real-world projects.

Pros: Interactive Learning: The program offers engaging interactive learning experiences to enhance understanding. Video Lectures: Video lectures provide comprehensive explanations of key concepts. Hands-on Projects: Students can apply their knowledge through hands-on projects. Flexible Learning: edX’s platform allows flexible learning, accommodating different schedules and learning paces. Certificate of Completion: Upon completing the program, students receive a certificate, validating their skills in Web Development.

Cons: While no specific prerequisites are required, learners should be prepared to invest time and effort in mastering Web Development concepts.

8. C50’s Web Programming with Python and JavaScript - Harvard

The course offers a comprehensive introduction to Python and JavaScript. In addition, the course covers HTML, CSS, and AJAX. However, it’s worth noting that this course is costly, and the lessons are only sometimes updated to reflect the most current trends in Web Development.

Pros: Easy to learn. A course designed by experts.

Cons: This course is costly. The courses are only sometimes updated to reflect the most current trends in Web Development.

