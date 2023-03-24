7 Ways to save money on your health insurance

March 24, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

New Delhi (India), March 21 : In a world of increasing costs due to global inflation, saving money is more important than ever. When it comes to saving money on your health insurance there are steps you can take to decrease your annual medical costs. Most people are aware that you can reduce your monthly health insurance premiums by using premium tax credits, which are available to households that qualify financially. However, there are excellent savings opportunities you may not be aware of. Here are the top seven ways to save money on your health insurance.

1.) Join Your Carriers Workout Program.

Most major health insurance carriers offer financial incentives for staying fit. If you are already going to a gym or taking fitness classes and not taking advantage of your carriers program, you are leaving money on the table that could be in your pocket. United Healthcare requires that you attend a qualified fitness class as defined on its website. Cigna requires that you have a membership at one of their pre-approved gyms. If you do, they will reimburse you for a portion of your membership fees. Whatever carrier your plan is with, it is worth a few minutes to look up their program parameters and get some exercise. Not only will it save you hundreds on your annual expenditures, but the long-term health benefits will keep your future medical costs down in the future as well. If you are on your employer’s group health insurance plan, these incentives are typically still available.

2.) Use Free Tools to Research Medical Procedure Costs.

The All-Payer Database Council (A.P.D.C.) is a non-profit organization that has created a free online search tool that gives transparent price estimates and quality ratings for medical services and providers of all types. Currently, eighteen states have implemented this valuable service. Eight more states are in the process of implementing the program. Several additional states have expressed strong interest in providing this service for their residents. The free online tool allows you to select a medical procedure, lab test, or scan from its menu. It then populates all of the medical providers in your area that provide that service and includes general pricing information and review ratings of the quality and patient satisfaction. This tool is invaluable for finding the right quality of care at the best price. Imagine the positive impact on your finances before you reach your deductible or total out-of-pocket costs for the year. Some business health insurance plans offer a similar service through the healthcare blue book.

3.) Individual Plans are Now Customized.

Depending on where you reside, you will purchase your individual or family health insurance through your state exchange or the Federal exchange, healthcare.gov. To lower health insurance premiums, providers have diversified the benefits offered in plans to meet specific medical needs. For instance, Cigna offers a plan in the state of Colorado that has a zero-dollar deductible on the silver level tier, and a 50% coinsurance benefit up to the total out-of-pocket. If you know you are going to have outpatient surgery and the cost will be $4,000.00 then this plan would be ideal as you would immediately have half of the surgery cost paid by the plan while still only paying Silver tier level premiums for the plan itself. Some plans have co-pay benefits for acupuncture and chiropractic, others have ambulance and E.R. benefits, and others have benefits related to mental health services. Since the health insurance market has transitioned to a more specialized plan structure, take the time to properly research the best plan for your medical needs and your budget.

4.) Download the App.

Most health insurance companies offer a downloadable, secure app that has several advantages for their insureds. Once you download and register your account, you can access your health insurance card on your smartphone. As an example, the Cigna app allows you to find in-network providers quickly and easily. Most importantly, you can also track claims and out-of-pocket expenses. One of the biggest challenges for many people is organizing all the data regarding the explanation-of-benefits paperwork you receive after every doctor visit or procedure. Sometimes it can be challenging to keep everything straight. With the app, you can see all of your expenditures and claims in real-time in an organized format, literally at your fingertips. That is great for knowing exactly where your medical expenses stand for the year.

5.) Consider an HSA Compatible Plan.

A health savings account or H.S.A. is an excellent way to maximize your buying power concerning medical expenses if you are relatively healthy. With an H.S.A. you must have a compatible high-deductible health plan or H.D.H.P. When you purchase your plan during open enrollment, make sure the plan description states that the plan is H.S.A. compatible. The advantage of the H.S.A. from a financial perspective is that the money you put into the account for the year is deductible on your tax return. You can use the funds from your H.S.A. to pay for qualified medical expenses any unused balance will roll over into the next year if unused. There is an annual limit to what can be contributed to the account depending on your household size. Also, if you are on an employer-sponsored plan you can use pre-tax dollars from your paycheck to invest in your H.S.A. instead of taking a year-end deduction on your taxes.

6.) Put Your Spouse on a Separate Plan.

To avoid higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs consider putting your spouse on a separate health insurance plan. An individual plan becomes a family plan when you have more than one person on the plan. When this happensis the case, you pay the family or group deductible and out-of-pocket costs which are typically double compared to a single person on the same plan. If you are married with no children or your children are not on your health insurance plan, then enrolling separately may make financial sense. The reason is simple. If one of you has a year with high medical costs and the other does not, than you do not have to meet the higher deductible and total out-of-pocket costs before your insurance pays 100% of the bills.

7.) Read the Fine Print.

The way health insurance plans are currently constructed is largely based on the two core components, the deductible, and the total out-of-pocket costs. The deductible is straightforward. The total out-of-pocket cost above your deductible is defined by something called co-insurance. This means that after your deductible has been met for the year, the insurance company will pay a percentage of your medical costs up to your total out-of-pocket cost for the year. This percentage can vary depending on the type of medical treatment. It’s important to carefully review the summary of benefits page before choosing a health insurance plan. Here is why you may select a silver or gold-tier plan with a low deductible. However, the total out-of-pocket costs may be much higher than your deductible and the co-insurance amount can vary widely depending on the plan. Many low deductible plans on the higher medal tiers still have high total out-of-pocket costs. Carefully review this information on your plan or you may end up paying more than you thought you would.

If you take the time to implement some of these cost-saving options you can reduce your annual health insurance and medical-related costs by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The collective implementation of these strategies, along with a minor additional investment in time to research the best options for your needs can help you stay in better shape physically, keep better track of your medical expenses and ensure you are not overpaying for your medical procedures, labs, and scans.

