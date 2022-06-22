If you aim to explore various famous European cities and think you may have to sell a home to afford it, you are definitely in the wrong. There are plenty of ways to find budget flights to different places in Europe (check here for cheap flights). If you want to visit one of the most historic cities in Europe, Rome, but are scared off by the price tag that comes with a flight from India, then read on. You might be surprised at just how many affordable options are available from various travel service providers for Europe.

6 Amazing European Destinations You Can Fly to from India on a Budget

1) Explore Europe by Train

From Paris, France, with its love locks at Pont des Arts and cafes along Rue de Seine (not to mention myriad neighbourhoods such as Saint-Germain-des-Prés, and Latin Quarter, to Florence, Italy (home of Michelangelo’s David and Brunelleschi’s Duomo), there are hundreds of places in Europe that require plane tickets if you want to visit them—which means they can be expensive. But you can always save money later if you explore the rest of the continent by train. Take Eurostar trains through London and other cities en route to your next destination, or take trains in Europe itself; Eurail passes are valid across much of western Europe.

2) Cheap Airline Tickets Around Europe

Europe is one of those destinations that’s relatively easy to get around. Even if you have limited funds, you can still hop between countries in no time without breaking your budget. One of the best things about Europe is its large number of low-cost carriers; these airlines fly regional routes, which can make them great for visiting smaller cities or destinations that might not be as well-known but are nevertheless fun and worthwhile.

3) Cheap Flights: Prague, Czech Republic

Since it’s one of Europe’s cheapest capitals, Prague is perfect for your first European visit. Stay in Kampa Park and head to Prague Castle, Old Town Square, and Museum of Communism. Once you see everything, explore other nearby destinations: Kutna Hora (13 miles away), Cesky Krumlov (60 miles away), or Olomouc (71 miles away). All three are very cheap flights from Delhi.

4) Cheap Flights: Lisbon, Portugal

With an average temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius, Lisbon is one of Europe’s best destinations for year-round travel. The city’s atmospheric old quarter is teeming with cafés and small shops, while its imposing castle sits proudly atop a hill overlooking the rest of Lisbon. And it’s not just Portugal that provides amazing value—Europe itself has plenty of great budget destinations.

5) Cheap Flights: Paris, France

The Eiffel Tower, The Louvre, Parisians, and Baguettes—Paris has it all. However, it’s also infamous for its high price of living. While it may seem impossible to visit Paris without draining your bank account, you can actually enjoy many of Paris’ must-see attractions for little money by enjoying a few cheap flights from India. For example, Air France offers regularly scheduled flights from New Delhi to Paris via Dubai that are pretty economical.

6) Cheap Flights: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm is one of Europe’s most livable cities and an international hub for fashion, business, music, and art. Stockholm also has fantastic food—the Swedish are great cooks—and plenty of green space. Because it’s so easy to get around (especially if you have an easy-to-access rail pass), you can see plenty without breaking your budget or renting a car. While flights from Delhi aren’t terribly cheap, round-trip tickets can be purchased for under $1,000 at certain times of year. The flight alone could be worth it. If you want more ideas on how to travel cheaply in Europe check out platforms like Guide to Europe.