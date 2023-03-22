2023 Top 10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey (Cost and Reviews)

March 22, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

New Delhi (India), March 17: Are the best hair transplant doctors and clinics in Turkey to provide high standards of servicein actuality? Which is the best hair transplant method being applied in Turkey? We now answer all the questions about hair transplant operations in Turkey for you.

Hair transplantation is to be performed by experts. Turkey is a successful country coming to the fore in hair transplantation. Many individuals coming from different countries are to have hair transplant in Turkey. Hair follicle transplantation is to be performed through surgical method in areas where the hair follicle is not active. The process that has developed in time and has taken its actual form. Today, thanks to the developed technology, hair transplantation is to be performed in easier and more comfortable conditions. Turkey’s best hair transplant clinics have made great contributions to the development of hair transplant methods being used all over the world as well. Hair transplantation methods such as Unique FUE and Keep FUE providing the ultimate success results have been invented by the Turkish clinics.

People having experience hair loss ought to do clinical and doctor research for hair transplantation, and they ought to get benefit from the right service for them. People making a preference about Turkey for hair transplantation may have hair transplantation in Turkey under reliable conditions by means of choosing the right places. At the same time, those who have had a hair transplant in Turkey may have the opportunity to visit and get to know the country as well. In this country, hair transplantation procedures promise both a more affordable price and a high success rate.

Hair Transplant Turkey Reviews

Many people are known to make a preference about Turkey for hair transplantation, yet when asked about the comments of those who have had hair transplantation, some of them say that theyhave been satisfied and some say they have not. Although the experience of the clinic and the team make an impact on the success of the hair transplant operation, there are other factors affecting the success as well. We have asked 800 people who have had hair transplantation, about how the process has occurred, whether there was pain or not, what particular attention has been paid to, and whether they have been satisfied with the clinic they have preferred. When we asked the comments of those who had hair transplantation in Turkey, people who have not been satisfied, have the reasons to be explained as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

Preferring a very cheap hair transplant clinic.

Having loss of quality in places inch which numerous hair transplants are performed on the same day.

Places that don’t have permission by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey to perform a hair transplantation

Performing the operation in another place instead of a hospital is in compliance with the hygiene rules.

Hair transplantation is not an ordinary procedure. Despite the fact that it may seem like a simple process, the procedures ought to be carried out in the presence of expert staff. In this way, the success rate regarding the applied procedure increases.

Various hair transplantation methods have been used in those who have had hair transplantation in Turkey. In order to make a determination about the right method among these methods, the hair structure and baldness of the person are to be evaluated. Each individual’s hair structure and hair loss structure are to differ. This difference observed on individuals ought to be examined and the most appropriate procedure for the person ought to be determined.

It is advantageous to have a hair transplant in Turkey in terms of money. Hair transplant prices are known to be high in many countries in Europe.

Those preferring Turkey for a hair transplant, on the other hand, are to go for a vacation and to get to know the country in addition to the hair transplant operation being planned.

Turkey’s top-class hair transplant clinics provide various opportunities for their patients as well. Accommodation and transportation are at the beginning of the list among these facilities. Clinics provide transportation support to their patients who have come for hair transplantation and they also offer them accommodation. In this way, patients can reach the clinic without encountering any problems when they arrive in Turkey.

When we have asked 750 people who have had a hair transplant in Turkey and have beensatisfied with their experience, they have explained the reasons for their satisfaction as follows;

Making a preference about a clinic that does not perform a large number of hair transplants in one day

Choosing the hair transplant clinic following a well performed research

Having paid attention to the absence of clinical complaints regarding the clinics they are to choose

Choosing a clinic being approved by the Ministry of Health in the Republic of Turkey

Satisfaction guarantee that may be provided

Which Clinic In Turkey Is Best For Hair Transplant? Which Clinic Is The Best For Hair Transplant?

Hermest hair clinic is the best hair transplant clinic, which has been making the best hair transplant operations with its investments regarding innovation and experienced staff for many years. This is not our view. This is an assessment as a result of the researches through the world’s leading hair transplant doctors -Hermest Hair Clinic has been considered worthy this title.

Popular Hair Transplant Clinics In Turkey

The result of hair transplantation is to show the success related to the satisfaction rate of those who have had hair transplantation and the permanence of the transplanted hair List of Turkey’s leading hair transplant clinics are as follows:

Hermest Hair Clinic Nimclinic Asmed Surgical Medical Center Dr. Muttalip Keser Clinic HLC Clinic Cosmedica Hair Of Istanbul Clinicana DrT Hair Transplant Clinic AHD Clinic

Turkey’s Top 3 Best Hair Transplant Clinics

Turkey’s best hair transplant clinics are being followed by the prominent health organizations. Turkish doctors who are not just considered as the best in Turkey but among the best ones in Europe as well prove their success with the rewars that have been given to them.

Turkey’s best hair transplant clinics are not only concerned about in our country, but also by people all over Europe. These three clinics stand out with their international service.

Hermest, Nimclinic and Asmed are the three names that have received the most awards with the title regarding the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey, providing international hair transplant services. Let us make a detailed examination about thesethree clinics, whose achievements are documented by means of collecting international awards.

Hermest Hair Clinic: Best Hair Transplant Clinic In Turkey

The headquarters of Hermest, providing international hair transplant services, is located in Istanbul. Hermest is shown as the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey. Hermest Clinic applying DHI and Sapphire FUE methods, holds the patent for the revolutionary Unique FUE method as well. A high level of service is being provided by the medical doctor, dermatologist and plastic surgeon in its staff.

It provides a lifetime guaranteed hair transplant service with a professional team. Providing confidence with its 99% hair retention rate, Hermest gives a one week recovery time. It has been giving service on Unique FUE, DHI, Sapphire FUE, Percutan FUE techniques with its specialized staff for 20 years. Patients having made a preference about Istanbul for hair transplantation may receive high-comfort accommodation. All the patients having received transportation and accommodation services, may have the opportunity to see the beauties of Istanbul in person as well. Today, Istanbul is accepted as the heartin connection with hair transplant operations.

Nimclinic

Nimclinic is among the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey .Nimclinic is known worldwide for its professional staff. Nimclinic, applying hair transplantation to many patients from foreign countries, gives a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Providing service to more than 3000 patients in the company with 3 specialist doctors, Nimclinicprovides representation services in 6 countries as well

It gives a service not only in the field of hair transplantation, but also in the field of aesthetics and oral health. It is a clinic providing its clients with affordable prices and high quality. From past to present, Nimclinic strives to make health accessible for everyone.

ASMED

ASMED, being located at Atasehir, provides hair transplant services with a professional team. Various hair transplantation techniques are used in the clinic that has expert staff. Patients who have come for hair transplantation first undergo some examinations and tests. Then, a report is generated for the patient. According to this report, following details are determined through the questions like the hair structure of the patient, how sparse the hair is, and which technique is to be appropriate .

ASMED, being founded by KorayErdogan, who is shown as one of the best doctors in Turkey, provides services through an appointment system. Thanks to the appointment of the patients, the clinics are not crowded and detailed interviews may be made for each patient. Clinics offering international hair transplant services welcome all patients from Europe and other countries to Turkey at the airport. Patients are being taken from the airport to the clinic or to the place of accommodation. Clinics offer the best solution for all patients’ transportation and accommodation needs. Those who want to have a hair transplant in Turkey can safely choose three award-winning clinics in Istanbul. The clinics that offer hair transplantation services in the company with a professional team provide service with a reasonable price guarantee. At the same time, clinics offer a variety of opportunities to patients.

Which Is The Best Hair Transplantation Method?

There are different techniques being applied for hair transplantation. These techniques, which have come from the past to the present, have changed and developed themselves over time. Thanks to the developing techniques, more effective and reliable processes have been started to be applied today. Each applied hair transplant technique has its own advantages and disadvantages. It is important for the preferred procedure to have a high success rate, to be suitable for the patient and to provide a natural appearance. Turkey’s best hair transplant clinics and doctors usually focus on two methods. These are as follows;

FUE method

DHI method

FUE technique and DHI technique are two of the most preferred methods. The hair transplantation technique with the highest level of popularity is the FUE technique. The DHI technique, on the other hand, is the newest and most popular technique among the applied procedures. There should be a determination being made about which method is suitable for the patient. Some tests and examinations being applied at this point are effective. To give a brief visual, whether the patient with a high risk of bleeding wishes to have the FUE technique, the DHI technique is to be more suitable for that patient. In the hair transplant process, it is important how wide the area to be transplanted. If the area to be transplanted is very large, hair transplantation is performed with the FUE technique instead of the DHI technique. Since more hair follicles may be collected and applied thanks to the FUE technique. The amount of hair follicle being applied with the DHI technique is to be less.

Sapphire and Traditional FUE Method

FUE method being used in hair transplantation means Follicular unit extraction. In order to have efficiency result from this applied method, it ought to be performed by an experted doctor and team. For the hair transplantation, the doctor and the patient make a common decision.. The patient’s hais is to be shırtened 3mm before the operation. The donor area is to be determined in which the hair root is to be collected.

The determined area is anesthetized with local anesthesia. An extraction tool called as a micro motor is being used during the process. Grafts are to be collected with the tool used. Grafts are hair follicles that contain a small amount of tissue. Each graft can be single, double, triple or quadruple.

If the team preferred for the FUE technique does not have enough experience, the applied procedure is high likely to fail. At the same time, the hair follicles may be damaged. For this reason, the team to be preferred is very crucial. If the hair follicles taken from the patient are kept at room temperature, they begin to die within an average of 2 and a half hours. However, if the collected hair follicles are kept in a special liquid, they may remain alive for an average of 6 hours. Hyposol and cold isotonic liquids are used to keep the hair follicles alive. There are two important materials used in hair transplantation. These are as follows;

Blade

Punch

The channels are to be opened with blade and hari follicles are to be transplanted with exclusive needles being named as punch.

DHI Mehtod

DHI stands for Direct Hair Implantation. In this technique, graft collection is performed just like in the FUE technique. In this planting process, a pen called as Choi is used. While applying this technique, it is not necessary to shave the hair in the planting area. With this feature, it is preferred more frequently by women. Before the operation, the area in which the hair follicle will be removed is to be shaved. Local anesthesia is used. There are some differences between DHI and FUE methods.

The applying methods are different

With the FUE method, 3000-4500 grafts can be transplanted in one session.

With the DHI method, 1500-2500 can be transplanted in one session.

Throu gh DHI method, bleeding is hardly experienced. The recovery time following the operation is to be shorter as well.

gh DHI method, bleeding is hardly experienced. The recovery time following the operation is to be shorter as well. For a wider transplantation, FUE method is used, for a denser transplantation, DHI is used.

It takes 6-7 hours to have FUE method whereas DHI takes a longer time.

Unique FUE

Unique FUE is the recent method, being the most popular one among different methods in hair transplantation. Although the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey provide professional services on FUE and DHI techniques, this technique is to be applied only by Hermest who is the owner of the patent. In this technique, hair follicles are taken one by one with anexclusive method. The hair follicles being taken are placed in the bald areas where there is need. For this, the exit angle and direction of the hair are taken into consideration. In this technique, which is considered an advantageous procedure, the rate of damage to the grafts is to be minimized. In addition, since the opened channels are to be opened with the tips of the Unique FUE, it allows more hair follicles to be planted in a narrower area. Except for tight hair transplantation, it has a great permanence rate of up to 99% in the transplanted hair. This permanence varies between 40% and 90% in Sapphire FUE and DHI methods.

Unique FUE, which received the best hair transplantation method in 2021, is known to be appreciated by both scientists and leading doctors of hair transplantation. Newly planted hair starts to have a natural look in about six months. After a year and a half, the hair is to be reached its best form.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”