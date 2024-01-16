January 16, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The 1965 Washington quarters are relatively common American coins and the first in the series made of non-precious metal. During this transition year, the US Mint started with the production of clad pieces, sending silver coins in history.

That significantly affects the 1965 quarter value, decreasing it compared to silver coins minted during previous years. On the other hand, you should pay particular attention to rare silver specimens with this date on the obverse because they are considered highly precious errors.

History of the 1965 Quarter

The first Washington quarters appeared in 1932 when the US Mint accepted a unique John Flanagan’s design. Despite the Great Depression, the nation wanted to celebrate the two centuries of George Washington’s birth, and the new coinage was an excellent way to do that.

The first suggestion was to put the first President’s profile on a half dollar. However, Congress decided to replace the Standing Liberty quarter instead.

These first pieces came in three versions from 1932 to 1935, with Light, Medium, and Heavy Motto (IN GOD WE TRUST). However, the heavy version became a standard in 1936, when the other two disappeared.

From 1932 to 1964, all Washington quarters were made of 0.900 silver, but that was changed in 1964. The following year, the US Mint started issuing clad (cupronickel) pieces. It was the only way to prevent the price of the metal used for coin production from passing coins’ face value.

1965 Quarter Value Guides

In 1965, the Philadelphia mint was the only one to produce Washington quarters, 1,822,077,540 coins in total. That was the border year when the US Mint officially switched from silver coins to those made of copper.

1965 No Mint mark quarter value

The Philadelphia mint released into circulation 1,819,717,540 quarters without the mint mark in 1965. Although they are almost 60-year-old coins, their value is relatively insignificant because they lack a precious metal. Therefore, you can find circulated specimens for the price equaling their face value.

Even uncirculated pieces are affordable, and you should set aside a modest $1 to $1.20 for those ranked MS 60 to MS 62. Better-graded quarters are slightly more expensive, with a price range from $3 to $30, while those in MS 67 grade are estimated at $280 to $336.

Expectedly, the costliest 1965 Washington quarters are those in pristine condition, so you shouldn’t be surprised when you hear that pieces ranked MS 68 have assessed value of $9,000 to $10,800. The priciest coin in this set is the 1965 GEM BU quarter, sold at $12,650 in 2005.

1965 SMS No Mint mark quarter value

Besides coins from regular strikes, the mint in Philadelphia also issued 2,360,000 Special Mint Sets. These coins from special strikes are collectible nowadays, and you can purchase them for various prices depending on their quality.

However, they are still relatively affordable, particularly those under the SP 63 quality range. You should set aside a dollar to get one such coin. Specimens graded SP 64 to SP 67 are worth under $10, while the estimated price for quarters in SP 68 grade is $25.

The record price for one of these coins is an absolute miracle. Even though pieces in SP 69 rank are assessed at $125, the most expensive is one 1965 SMS quarter in SP 63 grade. One collector bought it at 2006 Heritage Auctions for an impressive $5,175.

Coins with cameo contrast are expected to be more collectible, with estimated prices of $15 for SP 65-ranked coins and $25 for those graded SP 66. Expectedly, better-quality pieces come with higher prices, so you should pay $250 for those in SP 67 grade, while the price for SP 68-ranked specimens is a surprisingly high $1,500.

On the other hand, auctions have once more shown how surprising and unsteady they could be. Namely, the costliest 1965 SP 68 SMS quarter (CAM) reached $2,640 in 2018, which was significantly lower than the price for the coin without CAM quality.

1965 Quarter Errors

Since the 1965 quarters were the first of their kind, you can expect to find numerous error coins released into circulation by mistake. Some are surprisingly rare and valuable, meaning numismatists are prepared to pay a lot to add one such piece to their collections.

Double-tailed quarters

Collectors have found only three mule coins with both reverse sides by now. It is believed that they were secretly struck in the San Francisco mint. Determining their exact date is impossible, but experts estimate it is about quarters minted from 1965 to 1967. Their price range is from $41,000 to $80,000 because two sold pieces reached these sums.

Quarter made of the wrong metal

Planchet errors are collectible, particularly on coins minted in transition years. In this case, a few quarters struck on the silver planchet weigh 6.25 grams, equaling 0.20094 troy ounces, and cost $4,500 to $7,000.

Quarter struck on the wrong planchet

When the Washington quarters, with a diameter of 0.955 inches (24.257 mm), are struck on the wrong planchets, they come with a disturbed design. Those produced on the planchet intended for smaller coins have more or less visible border inscriptions, depending on their type. The most common cases include:

Roosevelt dimes (0.705 inches or 17.91 mm)

Lincoln cents (0.750 inches or 19.05 mm)

Jefferson nickels (0.835 inches or 21.21 mm)

These error coins can be valuable and often come in a price range from $1,000 to $4,500.

Other errors

Off-center - You can expect such coins to cost about $95 to $300.

Doubled die - The DDO error quarters are worth approximately $200 to $300, but a few reached auction records of up to $1,650.

Struck through - Quarters with a foreign object pressed into their surface are worth $200 to a few thousand dollars.

Broad strike - These too-broad imperfect quarters can bring you $45.

Multi-counterfeit - These coins are genuine with a fake second strike but can still be worth $400 because of their unique appearance.

