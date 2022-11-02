10 Mistakes to Avoid When Doing Push-Ups on Uneven Bars 

So, you want a toned chest and arms and you’ve begun to incorporate push-ups on uneven bars into your workout routine. Then why are you not seeing the results you want? Push-ups on uneven bars, also known more simply as dips are a great addition to your workout, but as with any other exercise they need to be done correctly.

Doing an exercise incorrectly can not only cause injury, but in the best-case scenario, you won’t get the results you are looking for. In order to reap the benefits of any exercise, is important to have proper form. The slightest adjustment can make a huge impact on any given exercise as the changing of one’s position may activate a different muscle group. To ensure you target the right muscles, here are the top 10 most common mistakes you should avoid when adding dips to your workout.

You’re Dips Are Not Low Enough

Depending on the type of dip exercise you are performing you might not be dipping down low enough. When attempting a chest dip on the captain’s chair, it is important to lean slightly forward and lower your body so that your arms are parallel to the ground. The goal of this exercise is to engage the chest muscles along with your arm muscles.

When performing a triceps dip on the captain’s chair, it is essentially the same as a chest dip, but the major difference is that you will not lean forward. Instead, you will stay completely vertical during the whole exercise. This keeps the focus on your triceps muscles instead of the chest muscles. Just as with the previous movement, if you’re not dipping down low enough you are not going to get the full effect of the workout.

You’re Moving Too Quickly

When performing dips, it is crucial to move at a steady pace. If you move through the exercise too quickly your muscles will not have adequate time to contract and relax. This will also negatively affect your form which can lead to muscle strain or injury.

You don’t need to do each rep at a snail’s pace, but you do need to control your movements and make sure that you maintain proper body mechanics if you want to avoid injury and keep making progress in your fitness routine. Remember that proper form is more important than the number of reps you get in.

So, if you have limited time to complete your workout you will benefit more from fewer reps achieved with good form, than 15 reps with bad form due to rushed and unfocused movements.

Your Elbows Are Too Far Apart

When doing dips, it is important to keep both of your elbows at shoulder-width on either side. If your elbows are too far apart this will take the focus away from the target muscles and lead to injury. If you are struggling with your form and are not sure what needs to be corrected ask someone for assistance.

If you work out at home and do not have large enough mirrors or anyone who can check your form for you, try video recording yourself on your phone to see what your form looks like. You can look up the proper body movements online and compare your own movements to ensure proper form.

You’re Lifting Off with Your legs and Not Your Arms

Dips are designed to work the upper body, not the lower body. If you are pushing off with your feet, then you are not going to experience the full benefit of what dips have to offer. It is important to lower and lift your body with just your arms if you want to see results.

To avoid using your feet, bend at the knee and cross your feet so you are not touching the ground during the exercise. If you do not have enough upper body strength to do this, you can start off by utilizing assisted dips and then work your way up to a full dip exercise.

Your Arms Are Not Locked

It is important to lock your arms for this exercise in order to achieve a full range of motion. If you do not lock your arms, you will not be able to fully contract the muscle. This will only lead to inferior results overall and possible injury as well.

You’re Adding Too Much Weight

It’s not uncommon to add weights during the dips exercise, but you need to make sure that you are still able to achieve good form when utilizing them. If you are not able to perform a dip properly when using weights, you might need to decrease the amount of weight you’re using.

You’re Not Breathing Correctly During the Exercise

Proper breathing is critical to any workout and can have a tremendous effect on your performance. When doing dips, you should be inhaling during your descent and exhaling when pushing yourself back up to the starting position.

Your Reps Are Too Low

If you are not failing or close to failure by your last repetition (rep) on your last set, then you are not doing enough reps. You should be performing anywhere from 3-5 sets of 15-20 reps. If you are not doing at least 15 reps per set, then your reps are too low.

You’re Not Holding the Movement

When you are doing dips, you should be holding the movement for just a few seconds. This will intensify the workout and more effectively work the target muscles. Do this by lowering your body until your arms are either parallel or just lower than that to the floor and holding that position for one to two seconds. Then push yourself back up to the starting position.

You’re Skipping the Warm-Up

Any time you begin a workout you should be warming up that muscle group first in order to avoid injury. To warm up for dips you can start by doing rolls on your shoulder, arms, and wrists. Then go into some quick triceps stretches and wrist stretches. This also activates the muscles for mind-muscle connection.

Avoid these mistakes when doing dips and you should begin to see improvement in your performance as well as much quicker results. Proper form is always going to be the most important aspect of any exercise, but just making small adjustments like proper breathing and a steady pace will make a dramatic difference in your workout.