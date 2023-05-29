10 Best Cheap Press Release Distribution Services

May 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

The chances are that if you think about cheap press release distribution services, you think of providers that will provide a poor level of service or ones that are only used by struggling businesses. However, this is a misconception. There are plenty of legitimate and good reasons why using affordable press distribution is the best way to go.

What’s more, there are lots of amazing advantages to using cheap press release distribution, and plenty of incredible press release distribution companies that offer affordable and excellent service. Read on to find out more about top cheap press release distribution services.

What is a fair and reasonable price for press release distribution?

If you are a serious marketer, then $250 to $1000 is the price range that you must focus on, because within this range you can get a decent amount of guaranteed press coverage.

We do not recommend going for less than $250 PR distribution options, especially the $100 or $150 ones, as they focus more on blasting your press release to every news brand or journalist, they can find the email ID for. As a result, your press release announcement ends up becoming a spam. Moreover, they perform very poorly in terms of pickups and syndication. In other words, not only do they waste your 100 or 150 bucks, but your valuable time and effort too.

And by all means avoid creating AI generated press release content. Do you really think bigger publications and journalists would pick your AI generated content? Make it a point to hire a professional press release writer who can craft a killer story with attention grabbing headline.

Who is the cheapest press release distribution service provider?

If we consider 3 factors, affordability, reach, and maximum media pickups, NewswireNEXT.com is the most affordable press release distribution service that gives most bang for your bucks.

What are the Best Cheap Press Release Distribution Services?

There are plenty of cheap press release distribution services out there. We tried more than 50 such brands for our projects in past couple of years, and based on the real results and ROI, we selected the ten best affordable press release distribution services that you should seriously consider.

#1. NewswireNEXT.com

Let’s begin our list with the best. The No. 1 best cheap press release distribution service on our list is NewswireNEXT.com. Already mentioned as the best PR distribution service provider by numerous prestigious publications like HuffPost, Today (NBC), and TMCnet to name a few, their PRO $299 PR distribution plan is the best in the industry, as it includes everything an entrepreneur, small to mid-sized startup or business would ever need.

First of all, when you send them your press release for distribution, they do not impose any word limit to your PR. Other PR distribution services are notorious for charging you extra bucks for every extra word in your press release. Secondly, they do not charge any membership or retainer fee, and allow you to claim “As Seen On” with the Media Logos of the news sites where your press release has been syndicated or published. Something, which can play quite a significant role in boosting the credibility and reputation of new business, website or entrepreneur. And lastly, they offer guaranteed maximum media pickups, which is not their marketing gimmick but indeed a true trait of their distribution. Out of the 50 brands we tried, NewswireNEXT.com was the only brand that managed to deliver maximum number of pickups for our client’s press release.

Apart from this, if you want to get featured on Yahoo Finance, they have $999 Corporate plan too.

#2. GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire publishes press releases in over ninety territories and can translate them into over thirty-five different languages. This press release distribution service also offers plenty of flexibility options, meaning that you can publish your release in many different ways, such as Tweets, live streams, videos, and interactive options. GlobeNewswire is a great option to link up with to publish to Bloomberg News because it is known for comprehensive fact-checking. The information you provide (if you write it yourself) is verified and edited fully before being released. There are also powerful analytical tools that can be used to measure how well your press release has landed.

#3. eReleases

eReleases is the perfect choice if you are a small business or a fledgling marketer looking to get some effective entry-level exposure for an affordable price. eReleases benefits from industry stalwart PR Newswire, who handles distribution on their behalf. This, coupled with eReleases’ massive media contacts, means that if your content is really good then you can get some seriously impressive coverage.

Marketers who wish to enhance their press release with eReleases can do with supplemental features like embedded images and videos, and targeted distribution.

#4. PR Newswire

PR Newswire offers a reach of three thousand media outlets, another four thousand websites and over twenty thousand journalists which will give your press release a lot of significant coverage. The company partners with large websites too. There are other more nuanced options, such as coverage in national or local markets if that is more appropriate for your needs. The company has an editorial team who can assist you in crafting the right kind of press release to be picked up by news sites.

PR Newswire offers plenty of customization options, allowing you to make press releases visual and captivating for the audience.

#5. Muck Rack

Muck Rack’s USP is that it offers highly targeted and bespoke distribution lists to ensure that your press release is formatted in the right way and sent to the best possible list of journalists for maximum impact. Muck Rack accomplishes this through advanced search technology and interacting with journalists directly.

Muck Rack encourages journalists to regularly update their profiles and share what they are looking for from pitches, therefore increasing the effectiveness of the marketer-media relationship.

#6. Prezly

Prezly offers a unique social media-style slant to press release distribution. Marketers can use Prezly to build a database of ‘fans’: like-minded individuals who share your passion and can help you spread the word far and wide. These fans can be anyone from curious members of the public, industry experts, and of course, journalists.

Prezly offers a streamlined set of tools to enable you to craft eye-catching stories that are easily and instantly sharable to your fans.

#7. HARO

HARO (short for ‘Help A Reporter Out’) offers marketers over a million sources and connects 75,000 journalists and bloggers with the best press release opportunities. HARO flips the traditional press release distribution model around by having journalists pitch for stories and leads, meaning they can spend less time scouting for stories as the sources come to them.

Journalists will see stories and press releases that are connected to their own fields of expertise and interests, so your role as a marketer is to ensure that your press release is written in such a way as to be searched for and found by those in the best position to share your content and give it traction.

#8. CISION

CISION brings together many reputable press release distribution services together, such as HARO, PR Newswire, and PR Web. CISION offers unmatched measurement and monitoring tools so you can understand how your press release makes its impact. Its partnership with Brandwatch allows you to analyze what the media is saying about your brand, and their ‘Connect’ service helps you tailor your press release to the right media professionals.

CISION’s database of media outlets is comprehensive and global.

#9. BusinessWire

Having been in operation since 1961, BusinessWire is a very well-connected distribution service, working with 100,000 media outlets in over 160 countries. BusinessWire’s approach is to take on press releases and use various high-profile sites to develop an effective press release strategy with plenty of traction and reach. The company partners with bloggers and influencers as well as renowned news sites.

#10. ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE offers a flat-fee option for press release distribution, which is akin to pay-as-you-go. Press release add-ons such as YouTube videos and other enhancements are included in the fee as well. ACCESSWIRE offers a dedicated account representative who guides you and your company through the press release distribution process, ensuring your news is market-ready and curated in the right way to get the attention of global networks.

Final Words

Effective press release distribution needn’t cost the earth. Additionally, using cheap press release distribution services doesn’t mean that you need to compromise on quality, or save money at the expense of your brand and business.

Affordable press release distribution is especially useful for dynamic or disruptive companies, or ones new to the market and looking to make a name for themselves. There are plenty of high quality and affordable press release distribution services out there. So, take time to find one that not only suits your business, but also offers the services you need.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”