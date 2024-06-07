Poorvika Showroom Features Exclusive Gaming Lounge

Building a custom gaming ecosystem at home, particularly in Chennai, has long been a daunting task. The city’s lack of specialised shopping destinations for gamers or PC customisers often forces enthusiasts to hop from store to store, hoping to piece together the perfect setup. Finding the right monitor, storage options, and processors can be a cumbersome process, often leading to compromised choices. However, this scenario is about to change dramatically. India’s leading tech and appliances retailer, Poorvika, has unveiled its first-ever ultra-sophisticated gaming zone at their newly inaugurated showroom in Porur, Chennai, promising to be a game-changer for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Poorvika has established itself as a household name and a dominant force in India’s gadget market, with over 470+ showrooms nationwide and a significant online presence. The company’s state-of-the-art Poorvika Appliances showrooms across Tamil Nadu over the past 2 years have been a massive hit, offering every conceivable home and kitchen appliance. Their Appliances Stores have been raking in headlines and appreciation for the multitude of Offers, and Combos they provide under all major categories. They recently inaugurated their Appliances Showroom in Porur amidst welcoming fanfare, with innovative New Displays catching all the attention. It stands out with Poorvika’s first-ever Gaming Zone!

The new Poorvika showroom in Porur features a futuristic Gamestation lounge and rows of gaming gear, providing an interactive experience for customers to build their own gaming or professional PCs. This setup is a dream come true for gamers, offering high-end gaming PCs, PS5 consoles, and other gaming hardware. Here, enthusiasts can customise their gaming PC setups according to their preferences and budgets, ensuring a top-notch gaming experience.

A gamer’s ultimate goal is to dominate the battlegrounds, whether it’s the high-octane races in NFS, the immersive world of GTA, or the Wild West of RDR. To achieve this, every component in a self-built PC must be of the highest quality, offering the right speed, ample storage, and flawless graphics. Every Gaming Setup or Professional PC Setups for Designers, Editors, Data Managers, Developers, etc need high-volume handling and smooth lag-free technology to enhance workflow. Poorvika’s gaming zone is equipped with a wide range of top-branded PC cabinets, monitors, RAM, storage devices, graphics cards, processors, motherboards, power supplies, and cooling fans, enabling customers to build their perfect customised PC.

Moreover, Poorvika offers the convenience of browsing online through peripherals and gears for a customized PC through its website for a better understanding, and simultaneously, customers can visit the Porur showroom to get hands-on assistance in assembling their PC. The knowledgeable staff at Poorvika Appliances are well-trained to help customers narrow down their requirements, ensuring that each PC is customised to meet individual needs and budgets. Speed takes centre stage for an unbothered winner, hence selecting a RAM volume, Processor, and Storage that can handle the load you might consume every day is highly necessary. Every part is carefully chosen with your needs in mind to ensure pure joy while you use it. Therefore, we can buy our custom build PCs comprising gears from leading brands and powerful models from an endless collection under our desired Budget any day!

In addition to custom PCs, the gaming zone also features popular gaming consoles like the Sony PlayStation 5, ASUS ROG ALLY, and various gaming accessories including controllers, racing wheels, and headphones. This comprehensive setup ensures that every gamer, from casual to hardcore, can find exactly what they need.

While the spotlight is on gaming, the Poorvika showroom in Porur also boasts an impressive array of laptops. Catering to working professionals, creative individuals, students, and gamers, Poorvika offers the latest models at up to 35 per cent off. The range includes AI-enabled smart laptops, 2-in-1 laptops with smart pens, high-end premium laptops, and ultra-thin stylish models. Brands like Apple, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung are all represented, ensuring that every customer can find a laptop that suits their needs and elevates their daily experience. Hence, if a customer embarks on the lookout for a Student Laptop or the Best Gaming laptop, Poorvika should be the destination on their mind.

Poorvika’s commitment to enhancing customer experience extends beyond gaming and laptops. The showroom also features a wide variety of home and kitchen appliances, including smart TVs, smartphones, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, mixer grinders, dishwashers, air fryers, speakers, and headphones. These appliances are designed to transform homes into future-ready smart homes, offering advanced features for a modern lifestyle.

To make these advanced gadgets and appliances more accessible, Poorvika offers up to 65* percent discounts, the highest instant cashback, exchange bonuses, zero* downpayment EMI options, low-cost EMI options, combo deals, freebies, and more. These benefits ensure that tech enthusiasts from all walks of life can afford to upgrade their homes and gaming setups.

For those eager to experience the future of home gaming and smart appliances, the Poorvika online store and the new showroom in Porur, Chennai, are the places to be. With a wide array of revolutionary gadgets and sophisticated appliances, Poorvika is set to transform homes and gaming experiences across Chennai and beyond. Visit www.poorvika.com to explore more and start building your dream setup today.

For more information, contact : www.poorvika.com ; Mobile : 9940688855

