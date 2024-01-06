Poorvika Mobiles and Appliances – Extending Beyond Customer Satisfaction

January 06, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

The year 2004 marked a significant shift in retail dynamics as Poorvika Mobiles emerged onto the scene. This groundbreaking debut swiftly garnered favour among consumers, laying a sturdy groundwork. Expanding their commitment to consumers, Poorvika Appliances was integrated in 2022, cementing the vision for an innovative retail chain. This strategic move is poised to etch an enduring legacy across Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and the broader Indian market, revolutionising the retail landscape with a forward-looking approach. This innovative duo was poised to reshape the retail landscape, promising a futuristic and impactful shopping experience for consumers in Tamil Nadu, India. The founders Uvaraj Natarajan and Kanni Uvaraj recognized the enormous significance of mobile phones as an important invention that would revolutionise human behaviour and lifestyles. Their foresight was proved right as mobile phones have since become an indispensible part of everyone’s life today.

The success story of Poorvika Mobiles began on a humble note, in a 150 sq. ft. store in Kodambakkam, a bustling business centre in Chennai. Poorvika’s stupendous growth over the years with over 495 mobile stores and 12 home appliances stores across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Pondicherry stands testimony not just to the business acumen of the founders and their astute strategy for growth but also to their keen understanding of customer behaviour, desires and expectations.

Poorvika has stood ahead of times, quickly embracing the rapid evolution of the little genie from a simple button phone to the smartphone that responds to human voice commands and the remarkable advancements in mobile technology. Their ability to adapt and keep pace with the industry’s constant change has been a cornerstone of their success.

Customer-centric Approach

At Poorvika Mobiles the customer comes first, above everything else. Hence their marketing strategy focuses not only on the needs of the customers but also goes beyond the frontiers of customer satisfaction to understand their desires and employ innovative schemes and plans to offer more than customer expectations. This approach has been the guiding spirit behind their business for the past 19 years. Poorvika’s prompt after-sales service has placed them in good stead to retain customers and forge long-term relationships with them.

Poorvika’s constant endeavour to add value to their offerings and their commitment to affordability distinguishes them from their competitors. Customers receive a multitude of attractive offers and promotions round the year. Right from combo offers to exclusive festive discounts, customers get the best prices in the market. Customers can also convey their requirements to ensure Poorvika updates them about product availability. Poorvika website is a valuable resource for product details that guarantees a seamless and convenient shopping experience for their customers.

Forging Enduring Partnerships with Brands

Every brand that is displayed at Poorvika outlets becomes a valued business partner as Poorvika forges strong and enduring partnerships with brands, forming relationships based on trust and a shared commitment to growth. This approach has ensured that Poorvika gets access to new product releases well in advance, a benefit that lures customers eager to go for the latest innovations at the first instance.

Poorvika is conscious of the fact that the prime factors that influence purchasing decisions of customers are affordability, quality and brand reputation. Excelling in all the three, Poorvika offers top-notch products of eminent brands at competitive prices. Their assurance of quality and durability stems from the trust they place on the brands they endorse.

Keeping Pace with Technology Trends

Poorvika stays updated with the latest trends in technology by deputing its senior management team to various retail stores across the country to gain first-hand experience and comprehend different retailing styles, preferred brands etc. Poorvika Mobiles prioritizes customer feedback and reviews and takes prompt actions for further improvements. This ‘Customer Delight’ approach has resulted in significant enhancements to their business operations.

Chartering New Territories

Poorvika Mobiles did not stay confined to retail of mobile phones alone. The success of their retail chain impelled the founders to look at their capabilities to touch the lives of consumers in many different ways. The natural outcome was diversification into home appliances, an astute move as their entry into this sector has indeed been providential.

As a part of their expansion plans for home appliances, Poorvika Appliances has recently opened their store in Velachery, a vibrant neighbourhood in Chennai, offering top-notch products and exemplary customer service. Velachery customers can look forward to a delightful shopping experience and choose from a wide range of electronics, including TVs, laptops, air conditioners, refrigerators and more. And for the first time, Poorvika is offering the option of ‘touch-and-feel’ experience for customers who want to purchase laptops. They can try working on the laptops displayed for demo and make their purchase decisions. This is another value-addition of Poorvika that has become a hit among customers.

Future Endeavours and Social Responsibility

The expansion of Poorvika Mobiles and Poorvika Appliances into home appliances is just the beginning of their ambitious journey into new product categories. Their mission is to become a billion-dollar firm and a retail market leader.

Poorvika Mobiles and Poorvika Appliances actively contribute to the local communities where they operate, through their “Poorvika Foundation.” This initiative supports educational institutions and children who cannot afford proper education.

The remarkable growth story of Poorvika Mobiles and Poorvika Appliances in a global ambience of constantly advancing technology is a testament to the success of a business approach that values adaptability and customer delight. Starting from a small, single store, Poorvika has not only survived and thrived well over the years, but has also expanded into new vistas, enriching the lives of thousands of customers in many ways. The incredible growth of Poorvika from a modest background to a tech retail giant serves as an inspiration for businesses that strive to make a mark for themselves in the fiercely competitive world of retail. In their exciting journey of innovation and growth Poorvika Mobiles and Poorvika Appliances are set to remain a trusted name in the hearts and minds of consumers.

Diversifying into Home Appliances

To stay relevant and maintain the lead in the market, it is imperative that a retail chain adopts strategies for constant adaptation to change and diversification. While mobile phones have been the prime focus of Poorvika, they recognized the shifting dynamics of consumer preferences and the need to cater to a broader spectrum of household needs. Poorvika entered the home appliance market under the banner of ‘Poorvika Appliances’. This move reflects their commitment to provide comprehensive solutions to consumers to embrace the convenience of modern living. The selection of home appliances at Poorvika includes renowned brands like Sony, Samsung, Bosch, LG, Haier, Faber, Dyson, Preethi, Butterfly, Prestige, Bajaj, and many more. Their after-sales service for appliances has options like service at their stores and protection plans.

Milestones and Achievements: The journey of Poorvika Mobiles has been characterised by remarkable milestones and achievements. The company’s dedication and commitment to excellence have earned them several accolades and awards over the years. Some of these noteworthy achievements include: In 2012-2013, ICMR selected Uvaraj, CEO, Poorvika Mobiles, and Kanni Uvaraj, MD, as the ‘Inspirational Leaders of New India’. Uvaraj, CEO, Poorvika Mobiles was designated as a Torchbearer of London Olympics in 2012. Kanni Uvaraj received ‘Most Admired Businesswoman‘ at the Times Business Awards, 2021. Kanni Uvaraj has received ‘Gem of India’ award at the All-India Achievers Conference. ‘Times Icon Best Retailer in Tamil Nadu’ Award consecutively from 2015 to 2020. Times business award 2021 for Best Mobile and Electronic Retailer at Bangalore. Times business award 2021 for Best Mobile Retailer with Omni Channel Strategies. Poorvika was awarded TrailBlazer 2019 by TrailBlazer in Tamil Nadu-2019. Poorvika was awarded at Brand Vision Summit 2017 - 18 by Nex Brands with “The Extraordinaire” title. Poorvika received the Times Retail Icons during 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Mobile Couple

It has been a long but exciting and fruitful journey for the enterprising couple Uvaraj Natarajan and Kanni Uvaraj, the founders of Poorvika Mobile and Poorvika Appliances. “Challenges are encountered at every stage of business and you have to be undeterred, focusing on your goals. If you are honest and strong and always have the best interests of the customers in your mind, nothing can stop you from growing. We have carved an identity in people’s mind because of the trust people have in us. Our growth story speaks for itself,” say Kanni and Uvaraj in unison.

Uvaraj and Kanni Uvaraj share a common dream of making their firm a multi-billion dollar one that will be valued and thronged by countless consumers across the country. Their ‘Customer Delight’ approach ensures that the most advanced products are available at their stores and they also come with attractive offers and exemplary after-sales services.

The Raison d’etre

When the couple decided to start a new venture in 2004, they noticed that the advent of a new gadget, which was called the ‘cell phone’, was eliciting the interest of the public in a big way. The perspective couple launched their first outlet, Poorvika Mobiles on March 31, 2004 in a small space of 150 sq.ft. in Kodambakkam. Their passion to keep their venture ahead of the times by adapting and embracing technological advancements in the industry and catering to the customer needs and also including value additions to their products and services enabled them to emerge as the market leader in mobile retail industry.

Poorvika Mobiles carved a niche as a mobile retailer that focused on ‘Customer Delight’ through various, attractive round-the-year offers and prompt after sales-service. The couple looks for whatever is new and trending in the market and forges association with those brands. “At Poorvika, there are Combo Offers running throughout the year and there are festival offers which are exclusive to specific festivals or holiday seasons. You would find some kind of discount always when you shop at Poorvika,” they say, “Also, cost, quality and brand are the three main factors that influence purchase decisions by consumers and we strive to keep up to their expectations on all these three counts. We have products in all price ranges in both our mobiles and home appliances stores that suit the pockets of every type of customer.” Additionally, realising that customers would like to touch and feel the products before they buy, Poorvika provides these experiences to all their customers at their stores. They also have a dedicated customer service team that goes through customer reviews in their website and shares negative feedback with the managers of the respective product/brand section to take prompt action.

Poorvika Mobiles diversified into Home Appliances and have gained good ground since their first launch, as their business strategy of adding greater value to their products has brought them success in this sector too.

According to the couple Poorvika takes complete responsibility for every product they sell at their stores. This has been possible because of the trust and confidence they share with the brands with whom they establish enduring relationships. They say that Poorvika stands for the quality and durability promised by the brands. Poorvika’s close association with their brand partners ensures that Poorvika is a priority and information of new products reaches them first. This is a huge benefit for consumers looking for new launches.

Even as Poorvika Mobiles and Poorvika Appliances are breaking new grounds, Uvaraj and Kanni Uvaraj have not limited their ambitions. Their quest for new trends, new products and foray into new retail territories is unending. And customers are the real beneficiaries of this couple’s ambitious trail!

