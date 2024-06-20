Poorvika Launches Spectacular Laptop Deals for Students

As the summer season draws to an end, parents and students across the nation gear up for the new academic year. The back-to-school shopping frenzy is in full swing, with everyone scrambling to ensure they have everything needed to conquer their goals. Whether returning to school or embarking on a new college journey, one indispensable item on every student’s list is a laptop. Laptops have become essential tools for completing assignments, conducting research, and staying organised throughout the school year. Recognizing this crucial need, Poorvika, the popular tech brand known for its motto “Think Mobile, Think Poorvika!” offers a diverse selection of laptops tailored to meet various needs. From powerfulgaming laptops ideal for graphic design projects to lightweight models perfect for taking notes in class, or Professional Laptops empowering office goers, the unimaginable wider range at Poorvika guarantees everyone finds exactly what they require.

Poorvika stands out among its competitors as India’s leading tech and gadget retailer, boasting an impressive 475+ showrooms nationwide. These showrooms spread across Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, offer the latest gadgets like smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, speakers, headphones, and smartwatches. Poorvika also has a strong online presence across major social media platforms and a vast customer base on its e-commerce website, www.poorvika.com .

Choosing the right laptop involves considering several factors such as performance, size, storage, design, handling convenience, and price. With countless options available in the market, selecting the perfect laptop can be daunting. However, Poorvika simplifies this process by offering a comprehensive collection of laptop types, ensuring customers find the ideal match for their requirements.

At Poorvika, customers can explore a diverse range of laptop types, including gaming laptops, business laptops, ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, MacBooks, and more. Each type is designed to cater to specific needs, whether it’s high-performance gaming, professional work, or casual browsing and entertainment. Shoppers can either choose the best laptop that suits them on their own or seek assistance from the knowledgeable staff at any nearby Poorvika showroom to help them choose from the best laptop brands!

For those focused on speed and performance, Poorvika offers processor options ranging from AMD Ryzen R3, R5, R7, and R9 to Intel Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 models, covering the most relevant models in the market. Storage variants include 256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, and 1TB SSD. Display options range from below 13 inches to above 16 inches. Customers can get their hands on laptops from top brands like Apple, Samsung, ASUS, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.

Currently, Poorvika brings Laptop Super Deals to the table with up to 35%* off, catering to students, professionals, and gamers alike. This promotion allows shoppers to take advantage of the high laptop demand and save big. Poorvika not just offers best Laptop for students, but they also provide unbeatable deals to help them manage their study expenses better. Every laptop purchaser can find a desirable offer or combo freebie during their shopping spree. For instance, all laptop shoppers receive a ₹2,999 worth Laptop Bag, Wireless Keyboard, and Mouse Combo for free. Additionally, buyers of Lenovo Legion or LOQ laptops can get a ₹23,999 worth combo of Lenovo Legion R27 FC 30 Curved Monitor, M300 Gaming Mouse, and H100 Gaming Headset for just ₹7,999*.

Throughout June, Poorvika offers enticing Back to College deals on top models. These include up to ₹2,000* select bank cashback on Dell Inspiron 3000 Series, up to ₹10,000* bank cashback on HP Envy, Omen, or Spectre Series, up to ₹3,000* bank cashback on HP 14S & 15S Series, and a ₹7,904 worth HyperX Mouse & Mouse Pad for just ₹2,499* when purchasing HP Victus Series. These incredible deals are not to be missed.

Poorvika also provides exceptional combo deals on the ASUS Vivobook Go Series, Vivobook Series, TUF Gaming Laptop Series, and ROG Laptop Series. With laptops starting from just ₹25,999, Poorvika offers mind-boggling EMI options like zero downpayment EMI, 24 months no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI, ₹1 downpayment EMI, and more, in collaboration with major finance institutions. Poorvika’s staff and online customer help are adept at assisting customers in getting the best laptop price based on their budget.

While Poorvika’s expertise lies in laptops and everyday gadgets, they also offer an extensive collection of home and kitchen appliances. With 17+ growing Poorvika Appliances Showrooms across Tamil Nadu, customers can find everything from ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, smart TVs, dishwashers, ovens, mixers, grinders, air fryers, fry pans, and more under every budget category, with plenty of deals.

The recent spotlight was on the Gamestation Lounge at their new Poorvika Appliances Showroom in Porur, featuring a vast collection of custom-built gaming PC parts, gaming consoles, gaming laptops, and all kinds of cool gaming gear. Poorvika has also inaugurated a grand showroom in Washermanpet, with more surprise showrooms lined up for opening in the upcoming months. Customers looking for home or kitchen appliances can take advantage of grand opening deals such as up to ₹20,000 instant discount or up to ₹18,000* exchange bonus on old appliances.

This season is the perfect time to shop for a brand-new laptop with the latest features without breaking the bank. Poorvika’s laptop deals and extensive collection are a dream come true for those in dire need of a new device this academic year.

What better way to embark on a tech shopping spree than by visiting a Poorvika showroom or their online store? Customers can explore all their products and offer online, call customer care for assistance, text “hi” on WhatsApp, or head over to a nearby Poorvika showroom and immerse themselves in their magical tech universe.

*T&C Apply depending on the product.

For more information, contact : www.poorvika.com ; Mobile : 9940688855

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”