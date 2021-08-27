Poorvika continues to retain its place in heart of customers

27 August 2021 16:51 IST

One of the most prominent names in the tech retailer scene of India Poorvika continues to enjoy tremendous popularity among patrons even after two decades of its launch as a mobile and gadgets store.

Poorvika attributes its exponential growth and success story to its dedicated team of employees and loyal customers who have helped them emerge as one of the most-trusted tech retailers in India within a very short span of time. The brainchild of Uvarajan Natarajan, Poorvika traces its journey back to two decades when mobile phones had just entered the Indian market and was confined to limited number of people as, back in the days, even basic mobile phones used to be very expensive compared to the same models that are available at a much cheaper price now.

Advertising

Advertising

From its first retail outlet in Kodambakkam in 2004 to now 400+ showrooms across South India, the company has shown consistency is the key. When the company stepped into the market, there were too many competitors jostling to secure a permanent position in the market and they were definitely not easy to outshine.

But Poorvika has done it and stood the test of time with a lot of patience, perseverance and most importantly market research which has only helped the retailer grow and retain the extensive patronage it has been enjoying for decades.

Poorvika’s owes its strength to its staff who are thoroughly trained in customer - relations and well-equipped with gadget-based knowledge. You step into their store and they take it upon themselves to put you at ease and help you understand the ins and outs of every product on the shelf before you know what is what.

Poorvika has always adhered to the best industry practices, which has made the company the largest and most trusted electronic store in the country. Poorvika’s core strength lies in its standard of operations. Not to mention, the company upgrades itself from time to time to suit the needs of the customers. They know their customers and their aspirations. To put words into practice, the brand has worked hard and earned a reputation for excellence in strengthening supply chain networks. The brand has collaborated with the most reputed tech companies in the market, adopted the best marketing technology for smooth functioning and growth of the brand and assimilated the best available products like Laptop and TV in the market as they do not believe in mediocrity.

Poorvika has a unique customer-centric approach. For the company, customer is the king and each customer comes with their own needs and aspirations. Keeping in view the needs and aspirations of customers from across the spectrum, Poorvika conducts continuous market research and understands the best ways to engage more customers and forge a life-long robust relationship. The company’s omni-channel presence has been a great source of strength too. The brand has been doing business with accelerated growth every year and has made a name for itself. The company strives to serve customers in a way that would be the most rewarding experience for both the customers and the brand itself. With a lot of aspirations to be an absolute customers’ company, they review feedback from the customers consistently and work towards addressing all the needs that the current market demands.

After conquering the gadgets market and establishing itself as the no. 1 brand in the market, now the company is foraying into the space of home and electronic appliances too. The work-from-home culture has hiked the sales of home appliances as employees have juggled between personal and professional life. Acknowledging the current scenario, Poorvika is introducing Poorvika appliances which would extensively deal in varied range of appliances . As the showrooms await a grand inauguration, the brand is hopeful that this will be a turning point on the exciting business journey it embarked on a few years ago. At the end of the day, the award-winning company never forgets to thank its customers for the immense love, trust and support they have received over the years.

Poorvika’s sister company Poorvika dairy is a trusted brand, when it comes to dairy products. The brand, which was started by Kanni Uvaraj, supplies organic and nutritious A2 milk sourced from desi Gir cows. Plans are afoot to foray into the organic food market.To know more about https://poorvikadairy.in/

To know more about Mobiles https://www.poorvika.com/