April 08, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

About Sociology Optional

The UPSC CSE exam is conducted in three phases: Preliminary, Main, and Interview. Moreover, there is an optional paper in the main examination, and Sociology is one of them. Sociology is the study of human society, social relationships, interaction among humans, human behaviour, and the consequences of human behaviour. Moreover, it also focuses on the aspects of culture and its impact on our daily lives. Furthermore, students must refine their analytical skills, critical thinking, and writing skills to ace the Sociology Optional paper. Additionally, Sociology Optional is one of the most preferable Subjects in the exam of UPSC Main. Furthermore, the Optional paper carries 500 marks, 250 each in paper 1 and paper 2. Many toppers of UPSC CSE take Sociology as an Optional Subject in their UPSC main examination. Additionally, Plutus IAS is the most renowned coaching institute for Sociology Optional Subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Aspirants Should Opt for Sociology Optional in UPSC CSE?

Sociology Optional is the best subject to take as an optional paper in UPSC CSE. It has a shorter syllabus in comparison to other optional subjects. Moreover, It is easy to understand because it includes social life, causes, and consequences of human behaviour. As it belongs to the behaviour of humans within Society, it’s easy to opt for the Optional subject in the Main exam. In addition to this, Sociology subject is related to the daily lives of humans. Additionally, Sociology Optional is a scoring subject in the UPSC CSE exam.

Syllabus of Sociology Optional

Strategy for Sociology Optional Subject

Sociology is similar to Social Science and is mainly preferred by the students of Humanities. Moreover, Sociology can be chosen as an optional paper by all background students as well. Furthermore, there will be an essay related to social issues in the paper of the Main exam, and it will be a scoring subject to opt for. There are almost 10% to 15% percent of all applicant aspirants of UPSC take Sociology as an optional Subject. Moreover, Students can also get help from the Coaching Institute for their preparation in Sociology. They can take reference from materials of study for better preparation for examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Teacher for Sociology Optional

Plutus IAS is the best coaching for sociology optional in Delhi and provides the Best Teacher For Sociology Optional , Dr. Huma Hassan. She has 7+ years of teaching experience in Sociology Optional subject. Furthermore, she is a well-educated and highly qualified Sociology teacher, with a Ph.D. and M. Phil. from J.N.U. She has acquired a gold medal in Sociology from Jamia University for being a Topper in her Master’s degree. In addition to this, she also qualified for the National Eligibility Test for Lectureship in 2011. Additionally, her teaching style is note-giving, and doubt-clearing and she also creates a friendly environment in the classroom.

Plutus IAS | Best Sociology Optional Coaching in Delhi

Plutus IAS is the Best Coaching for Sociology Optional . Moreover, it offers a small batch size, consisting of 40-50 students in a class. Additionally, a smaller batch size helps to create better interaction between faculty and students. Students can ask their doubts in the classroom or outside the classroom and they are personally resolved by the faculties. Furthermore, it also provides the best-updated study materials including PDFs, test series, notes, recorded videos, and many more. Also, regular mock tests are conducted at Plutus IAS after the completion of each topic and provide personal mentorship for the aspirants. It offers a reasonable fee for both online and offline modes.

Fee Structure of Plutus IAS for Sociology Optional Subject.

The fee structure of the Sociology Optional Coaching in Plutus IAS is given below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Offline Fees: Rs. 60,000 (incl. GST)

Online Fees: Rs. 55,000 (incl. GST)

Hybrid Fees: Rs. 65,000 (incl. GST)

Plutus IAS

Best Sociology Optional PDF Notes

Plutus IAS is the best coaching for sociology optional in Delhi and provides worthy materials for the study in the form of PDF notes. Moreover, the materials are easy to understand and are updated as per the Year’s Syllabus. Furthermore, PDF carries all the important notes on the relevant subjects and helps the aspirants get better marks. PDF Notes For UPSC play an important role during the preparation period for exams. For all the aspirants who are preparing for Sociology through distance learning PDF notes have turned out to be very helpful in their preparation.

Online & Hybrid Sociology Optional Coaching

Best Sociology Optional Coaching Online is the choice for aspirants who want to take online classes for Sociology Optional. This is the best platform for distance learner students. It also provides the Hybrid mode for the aspirants who want flexibility in their study routine. Furthermore, the Hybrid mode includes both modes of classes online and offline to provide more convenience for the aspirants. Moreover, Plutus IAS provides the best quality study materials that include PDF notes, test series, recorded video lectures, and more. These materials proved beneficial for students to keep their notes in a systematic order which helps in the preparation. Furthermore, it offers a reasonable fee for online classes. In addition to this, it also offers unlimited access to the classes till the end of the batch.

Other Sociology Optional Coaching

Aspirants who are looking for the preparation of Sociology Optional can get a second opinion by choosing reputed Coaching institutes like APTI Plus Kolkata and AKS IAS Hyderabad. Moreover, these Coaching institutes also provide the best faculties, Updated study materials, mentorship to the aspirants, and more. Furthermore, these Coaching institutes also provide classes in both modes for their aspirants to help them in preparation. They offer a reasonable fee for the institution. In addition to this, they also hold the record of producing results for the UPSC CSE exam.

Conclusion:

In Conclusion, the above-mentioned factor states that Plutus IAS is the right choice for students selecting the Best Sociology Optional Coaching in Delhi. Furthermore, Plutus IAS focused on quality of education rather than quantity with a concise batch size. Additionally, it offers Updated Study materials as per the Year’s syllabus. Moreover, it guides their aspirants to succeed in the UPSC CSE examination. It also provides unlimited access to their online classes till the batch ends. Moreover, Plutus IAS provides well-qualified faculty for Sociology, Dr. Huma Hassan, who holds 7 years of experience in teaching Sociology Optional. Furthermore, Plutus IAS has a great track record of producing rank holders in the UPSC CSE domain.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.