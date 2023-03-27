Platelet-Rich Plasma(PRP) Therapy – A Revolution in Non-Surgical Treatment of KNEE Pain

March 27, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

1) What are the causes of the knee pain?

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a leading cause of severe long-term pain and disability affecting approximately 10% of the global population. Between the ages of 30 and 65 years, the general incidence and prevalence of knee OA has been reported to increase by as much as 10 times that of younger age groups, affecting nearly 33.6% of people >65 years or an incidence of 1 in 10. Knee Osteoarthritis is also known as degenerative joint disease of the knee, is typically the result of wear and tear and progressive loss of articular cartilage . It is most common in the elderly. All knee joint pains are not due to OA knee. Knee pain may be the result of an injury, such as a ruptured ligament (ACL injury) or torn meniscus (medial meniscus injury), knee bursitis, patellar tendinitis— also can cause knee pain. Certain sports or occupations put greater stress on your knees than do others. Jobs that require repetitive stress on the knees such as construction, teaching, driving or farming also can increase your risk. Having a previous knee injury also accelerates the chances of osteoarthritis.

2) What are the symptoms of knee OA?

Knee pain & Stiffness resulting in a reduction in daily performance

• Redness

• Swelling

• Cracking sounds within the joint.

3) What are the risk factors of osteoarthritis?

• Obesity

• Females

• Athletics

• Previous knee injuries

• Repeated stress on the joint

• The intensity of clinical symptoms varies from person to person.

4) What are the treatment options for knee pain at halcyon pain management center?

Body has the ability to heal itself. Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a form of regenerative medicine that can harness those abilities and amplify the natural growth factors your body uses to heal tissue.

5) What is platelet-rich plasma therapy?

Platelets are a type a blood cells that are produced in the bone marrow. They contain growth factors. Growth factors are proteins that are helpful in healing injuries. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy uses injections of a concentration of a patient’s own platelets to accelerate the healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints. In this way, PRP injections use each individual patient’s own healing system to improve musculoskeletal problems.

6) How is PRP Prepared?

A small amount of blood is collected from the patient and is placed in a centrifuge.

Centrifuge spins your blood at different speeds until it separates into different layers .

• One layer is Platelet – Rich plasma.

• This layer has 5-8 times more concentrated platelets then regular blood.

• These activated platelets are then injected directly into your injured or diseased body tissue. This releases growth factors that stimulate and increase the number of reparative cells your body produces.

7) How is it injected?

• The formed PRP will be injected into the affected area under ultrasound/C arm guidance.

• Proper preparation and injection under image guidance would lead to optimal outcome.

• After injecting a local anesthetic a thin needle is placed into the joint and PRP is injected.

• Patient can be discharged after observation for 15 mins.

8) What are precautions to be taken after injection?

• Patient is advised to restrict heavy activities for 2 days.

• Cold Ice pack can be applied for 2 days.

9) Are there any side effects of PRP?

• PRP is the one of the safest procedure with no side effects as it is prepared from patient”s own blood.

10) What are the other conditions where PRP can be used?

• Platelet-rich plasma has been found to significantly enhance the healing process, and using a PRP injection for shoulder pain caused by rotator cuff tears, for Achilles tendinopathy and for other soft-tissue injuries is becoming more common. PRP has also been demonstrated to improve function and reduce pain in people who have tendonitis or chronic tendinosis conditions such as tennis elbow or golfer’s elbow, plantar fasciitis.

11) Can PRP treatment be given to patients with other medical issues?

• Any patient with Diabetes, Hypertension, Heart problems PRP can be given. If a patient is on blood thinners, then he is advised to stop them 5 days prior to treatment after taking doctors’ advice.

12) What are the advantages of the PRP?

• they can reduce the need for anti-inflammatories or stronger medications like opioids

• It is a day care procedure

• Non-surgical technique.

• Can walk right after the procedure.

• Shorter hospital stays.

Why choose halcyon?

At halcyon we offer the BEST Comprehensive and Minimal invasive treatment to those suffering from chronic knee pains and other Musculo-skeletal conditions at affordable costs.

