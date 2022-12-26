December 26, 2022 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Platelets, also called thrombocytes, are blood cells that cause blood clots and other necessary growth healing functions. Platelet activation plays a key role in the body’s natural healing process. PRP injections are concentration of a patient’s own platelets to accelerate the healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints.

PRP injections are prepared by taking anywhere few ml of your own blood and run it through a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets. These activated platelets are then injected directly into your injured or diseased body tissue. This releases growth factors that stimulate and increase the number of reparative cells your body produces.

Platelet Rich Plasma is a nonsurgical, all-natural way to enhance your body’s own healing processes. It’s based on the fact that your blood contains healing substances, such as clotting and growth factors, and if you could tap into them, you’d be able to boost your recovery ability and reduce your pain.

How your body fights pain

When you get injured, your body kicks into self-repair mode and immediately sends platelet cells to the area. These platelet cells come loaded with essential healing and growth factors that start to repair damaged tissues, and they also call upon these cells in your body to finish the healing process and reduce inflammation and pain.

How platelet-rich plasma boosts your body’s pain relief mechanisms

PRP is a relatively new procedure that helps many people overcome their pain by promoting their body’s natural healing processes. It works in much the same way as your body’s own mechanisms by flooding the painful area with those all-important platelets, but it also amps up the process by getting those platelets to scene faster and in larger quantities and in concentred form.

Next is , doctor injects those platelets into your injured area, the source of your chronic pain, and lets them do what comes naturally — neutralize your pain and commence healing.

Let’s talk safety

Perhaps the most important aspect of PRP is its safety. Because it uses your own blood, there is virtually no risk of rejection and little risk of infection. And there is no downtime to contend with. The procedure is minimally invasive, only a blood draw and an injection, so anything you were able to do before your PRP injection, you can do afterwards. Because PRP uses your own blood and requires no surgery or drugs, it’s considered a very safe and effective tool in the treatment of chronic pain. Risks are minimal and side effects are nearly nonexistent.

How effective is PRP?

Everyone responds a little differently to PRP. Most find that they notice some pain relief immediately and major relief within a few weeks or months. As your body responds to the therapy and your stem cells kick in to begin their regeneration process, you should start to feel a significant difference in your pain level.

More importantly, the platelet-rich plasma works to heal the underlying condition that’s been causing your chronic pain, so you may be able to finally get back to a pain-free life.

If you have chronic pain that hasn’t responded to traditional methods, PRP is definitely the answer.

Benefits of PRP

Still, it’s also critical to understand the many ways in which PRP is an effective, beneficial option for chronic pain or injury treatment. Especially if you’ve never heard of this procedure, you must be made aware of its many advantages.

1. PRP is a healing treatment, not a pain remedy.

PRP is a healing treatment that targets the underlying problem to minimize pain effectively. It restores the internal enviorment of the damaged tissue towards normal and thereby helps in treat the underlying condition instead of simply treating the pain itself.

2. PRP is a very safe option.

You will not need to be concerned about a long list of side effects if you choose PRP. For one, the platelet-rich plasma comes from your own body, so there’s minimal risk of infection. In addition, this treatment does not require any major surgery, and its only common side effects are mild nausea and dizziness.

3. PRP works with other treatments.

PRP doesn’t have to be used on its own to treat chronic pain — and it often isn’t. This treatment can easily be used with several conventional injections to treat chronic pain. The combination of these treatments can often be designed specifically for your personal needs.

4. PRP can minimize pain and promote healing with as little as one procedure.

This isn’t the case for every patient, but many people see an improvement after just one treatment. PRP provides longer-lasting effects as compared to other pain relief injections.

What Factors Success of PRP therapy depends?

Based on available evidence-based literature, the success of PRP therapy depends on the method of preparation and composition of PRP, the patient’s medical condition, anatomic location of the injection, and the type of tissue injected.

Does it affects other medical conditions?

PRP is safe in any other medical conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension, kidney problems, heart problems or various other medical conditions.

What kind of pain does PRP relieve?

More and more applications are found as PRP continues to show quick- and long-term pain relief for multiple ailments. The most common conditions include:

Rotator cuff injuries

ACL injuries

Osteoarthritis pain in knees, hips, and shoulders

Tendonitis

Ankle sprains

Tennis elbow

Sprained ligaments

Degenerative disc disease

Plantar fasciitis

DR MINAL CHANDRA (MBBS, DA, DNB, FIAPM, EDPM), CO- FOUNDER EPIONE PAIN MANAGEMENT CENTER, SENIOR PAIN CONSULTANT

