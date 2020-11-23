Places inside your home you never knew could harbour infections

23 November 2020 21:00 IST

2020 re-introduced us to our homes in a way we had never known before. A pandemic made us sit up and realise that mere sweeping and mopping does not constitute home cleaning! But are we doing it right? Do you know that there are places within our homes that could be insidiously harbouring numerous infections unknown to us? That there are places invisible to us that we forget to clean on a regular basis and could be breeding grounds for bacteria?

Here's what you need to know about making the home truly clean and disinfected, in order to keep our loved ones safe and healthy.

Surface tension!

Doorknobs, door bells, faucets, cupboard shelves, sofas, and kitchen countertops have been identified as surfaces that are touched most frequently. These are inadvertently touched by family members and guests before hands are sanitised and can harbour infections that can spread quickly. Metal, plastic, cardboard, marble or upholstery - each has a different time period for the rate of survival of infectious pathogens.

Some viruses and bacteria are now known to survive on hard, shiny surfaces like plastic, stainless steel and countertops for up to three days. This can include children's play equipment, door handles and your mobile phones too!

Keep them clean!

Ventilating the home by opening windows and vents to let in sunlight is a good way of naturally disinfecting the indoors. Wiping down regularly used surfaces like faucets and door knobs with alcohol wipes has been recommended by the authorities since the pandemic started.

Give them lasting protection!

While we may attempt to clean surfaces regularly, it is not possible to ensure that they stay untouched by contaminated hands every once in a while. Along with furniture and objects around the home, walls can also attract bacteria that breed infections. Longer term protection for walls and surfaces is a sounder option that can give you peace of mind and ensure that infections are kept at bay.

Asian Paints Royale Health Shield range of products is a revolutionary solution that combines hygiene and aesthetics to ensure safe and beautiful surfaces in your home. It offers a range of products - Royale Health Shield and Royale Health Shield Clear, which make sure that neither your walls nor pre-painted surfaces like shelves, chairs, wardrobes and cabinets can harbour infections.

Royale Health Shield on your walls doesn't just give it a new look with a colour of your choice but also gives Anti-Bacterial protection to your walls, keeping them healthier for longer. Royale Health Shield Clear is a protective clear coat that can be applied on your pre-painted interior surfaces to give Anti-Bacterial protection and protect your loved ones from infections

Royale Health Shield range of products have been proven to kill 99%# bacteria on painted surfaces within 2 hours of exposure. The Silver Ion Technology in the paint is recommended* by the Indian Medical Association

Did you forget to clean these?

Apart from frequently touched surfaces, there are nooks and crannies that can also attract bacteria and viruses. These have been proven to spread infections within the home over long periods of time, resulting in chronic illnesses that need constant medical attention.

The most common spaces are -

# Above and under the refrigerator

# False ceilings and light fixtures

# House plants and blinds

# Kitchen appliances like mixers, microwave ovens and fryers

# Behind the toilet and the insides of medicine cabinets and soap dishes

# Under-sides of living room and bedroom furniture, shoe racks and closet shelves

We often deem these places clean after superficial dusting or a quick wipe down. Unfortunately, such cleaning does not eliminate the possibility of infections spreading.

Make sure you clean these spaces every few days with disinfectant fluids and sanitising wipes. Use mops that have been washed thoroughly with antiseptic liquids every time you clean surfaces. Normal routine cleaning with soap and water removes dirt from surfaces. You should also remember to store and use disinfectants in a responsible and appropriate manner according to the label. Take care not to mix bleach or other cleaning and disinfection products together as this could release toxic fumes and ensure that disinfectants are out of reach of children. Always wear gloves appropriate for the chemicals being used when you are cleaning and disinfecting.

It’s best to be on your guard, all the time. But for long term protection, especially for your walls, wood and metal surfaces, you can simply hand over your worries to Asian Paints Royale Health Shield and enjoy a safe and protected environment at home.

#Royale Health Shield range of products with Silver Ion technology, within 2 hours of exposure kills 99% bacteria on walls.

*Fomite Infections (bacteria) can spread through infected walls among other indoor surfaces in homes and offices.

Refer to ‘Antibacterial Silver’, 1994, School of Chemistry & App Chemistry, University of Wales by Julia Clement & Penelope Jarrett

For more information, please visit www.asianpaints.com/healthshield