We are currently experiencing the third wave of globalization, as outlined in the book “The World is Flat: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century.” In this era, nations worldwide are focused on devising strategies to enhance their economies and societies, irrespective of their historical background or geographic location. The rise of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), has fundamentally transformed supply chains, giving rise to a new era of information-driven economies.

Success in these AI-powered knowledge economies hinges on the abilities of individuals due to the rapid changes resulting from technology and globalization. This highlights the pivotal role of technical education in preparing the next generation of leaders in business, government, and education. HITAM, the institution’s name, has directed its engineering education towards nurturing AI-driven societies. It offers B. Tech programs with emerging technologies as minors within fields like Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The institution places emphasis on effective pedagogical methods through its Teaching Learning Centre (TLC), employing AI-driven techniques for engineering educators. The learning process, along with continuous assessments, is facilitated by platforms such as MOODLE. The highly motivated faculty at HITAM has earned certification through the IUCEE International Educators Program (IIEECP).

At HITAM, student learning occurs primarily through Project-Based Learning and the practical application of engineering principles. The institution stands out as a proponent of research in engineering education. It actively collaborates with other engineering colleges, being a member of a research consortium led by IIIT Hyderabad.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s 17 global sustainable development goals, HITAM has chosen to focus on Clean Water and Life Below Water. To work toward these goals, the institution has established the Metaphonics Centre, which employs AI in a closed-loop system connecting plants and aquatic life. The center has developed innovative products such as SpiCEN (Spirulina Carbon Emission Neutralization), sewage treatment utilizing Spirulina, and AquaReformer, aiding farmers in creating artificial ponds for fisheries. These accomplishments have emerged from the joint efforts of HITAM’s students and faculty, fostering experiential learning opportunities.

