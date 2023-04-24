HamberMenu
Pinarayi govt’s second anniversary: ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition and fair begins in Wayanad’

April 24, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Kerala is witnessing elaborate programs across the State on the second anniversary of the second Pinarayi Government. An exhibition-cum-sale titled ‘Ente Keralam’ will be held on the Kalpetta S.K.J.M school ground from April 24 to 30 in connection with the second anniversary of second Pinarayi Vijayan government. The exhibition-cum-sale will be held in a pavilion that has been prepared with high technical standards. About one hundred and eighty airconditioned stalls are set up at the venue. Awareness seminars of various departments will be held daily. Musical night featuring Kerala’s leading artists will be staged on the main stage every day. Sri. A.K. Saseendran, Hon’ble Minister of Forest and Wildlife Department inaugurated the ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition cum sale on the eve of April 24.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

